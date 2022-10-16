Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 10ZelemBooked at 36mins
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 37Staniforth
- 22Parris
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 4Moore
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 12Ladd
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 20Williams
- 16Kullberg
- 15GreenBooked at 39mins
- 2Fox
- 10Olme
- 22Robinson
- 3Pattinson
- 18Carter
- 9Lee
- 11Terland
Substitutes
- 7Sarri
- 8Connolly
- 12Bance
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 23Jarvis
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Lucy Staniforth tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Booking
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorja Fox with a cross.
Booking
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.