The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 10ZelemBooked at 36mins
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 37Staniforth
  • 22Parris

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 12Ladd
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 20Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 15GreenBooked at 39mins
  • 2Fox
  • 10Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 3Pattinson
  • 18Carter
  • 9Lee
  • 11Terland

Substitutes

  • 7Sarri
  • 8Connolly
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 23Jarvis
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jorja Fox.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Lucy Staniforth tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  7. Booking

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorja Fox with a cross.

  11. Booking

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  13. Post update

    Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women33009099
2Arsenal Women22008086
3Chelsea Women32016336
4Everton Women32014136
5Aston Villa Women32017526
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Liverpool Women210124-23
8Tottenham Women210125-33
9Brighton Women310228-63
10Man City Women200236-30
11Leicester City Women300315-40
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

