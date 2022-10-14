Southampton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo is a doubt after missing training during the week because of illness.

Romeo Lavia is not yet ready to return from a hamstring problem, while Tino Livramento is a long-term absentee.

West Ham pair Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna were both injured during Thursday win over Anderlecht and will be assessed.

Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer all missed that match but should be fit, while Maxwel Cornet is out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It's hard to judge Southampton off the back of their last game, because it was at Etihad Stadium and everyone loses there.

But Saints will need to be much better than they were last last time out at St Mary's, when they were beaten by Everton.

I don't think the pressure on Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has gone away, and he needs a good result here.

I'm very tempted to go with a draw but things are going West Ham's way at the moment - certainly more than they are going Southampton's.

I really like Gianluca Scamacca up front, and the Hammers seem to be finding a way to win games.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Saints were unbeaten in all three competitive games against West Ham last season, including a 3-1 home victory in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, Southampton's only win in the past six league meetings at home came more than five years ago, courtesy of a 93rd-minute penalty by Charlie Austin

Southampton

Southampton have lost 15 of their past 21 league fixtures, including each of the last four.

They are the only Premier League club not to have kept a clean sheet in the division this season. Saints have gone 15 league games without a clean sheet since beating Arsenal 1-0 at home in April.

All seven of Southampton's points in 2022-23 were earned from a losing position.

Saints can lose more than six of their opening 10 Premier League matches for the first time since suffering eight defeats under Nigel Adkins in 2012-13.

West Ham United

The Hammers have won successive league fixtures for the first time since a run of three from December 2021 to January this year.

They have lost nine of their 12 most recent Premier League away games. Only Leicester, with 10 defeats, have fared worse in 2022.

The only goal scored in the first half of West Ham's four Premier League away matches this season was by Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi.

Jarrod Bowen has only scored four goals in 54 Premier League away appearances.

