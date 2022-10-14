Liverpool v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp (left) leads Pep Guardiola by 10 wins to eight - excluding penalty shootouts - in their 25 meetings as rival managers

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his first league appearance for six weeks after returning from injury against Rangers on Wednesday.

Curtis Jones, who hasn't played since the Community Shield because of shin splints, might feature but Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still out.

Manchester City remain without John Stones because of a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are recovering from surgery.

Erling Haaland was left out against Copenhagen in midweek because of fatigue but manager Pep Guardiola says the striker and Bernardo Silva "feel good and are ready for Sunday".

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp's side; they would have no chance.

City will know that, and they will be up for it. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready... and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

Liverpool's high line has been causing them problems anyway - Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday - so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.

They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good.

Pep Guardiola's side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping.

Prediction: 1-4

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have only won twice in 25 Premier League away matches against Liverpool. However, they are vying to remain unbeaten in three consecutive top-flight visits to Anfield for the first time since December 1992.

Liverpool beat City 3-1 in this season's Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

Liverpool

Ten points is Liverpool's lowest tally after eight games in a decade. In 2012-13, they had nine points and went on to finish seventh.

The Reds have conceded 16 goals in their past 12 league matches and let in the first goal 10 times during that run. In the previous 12 games they only conceded the opening goal twice and kept 10 clean sheets.

Liverpool can concede at least three goals in three successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since December 1953.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 27 home league matches since a 1-0 defeat by Fulham in March last year (W20, D7).

Liverpool have also gone 13 Premier League home games without defeat versus the reigning champions, last losing such a fixture to Manchester United in December 2007.

They drew all six league fixtures last season against the other teams who finished in the top four.

The Reds have the chance to become the first team to score twice or more in five successive matches against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Klopp leads Guardiola by 10 wins to eight - excluding penalty shootouts - in their 25 meetings as rival managers.

Roberto Firmino has scored six goals and provided three assists in his last five Premier League appearances.

Mohamed Salah can equal his longest run of Premier League starts without a goal: six from February to March 2019.

Manchester City

Manchester City are on a club record run of 22 away league games without defeat since losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend of last season.

They are unbeaten in 21 top-flight matches, with their only defeat in 37 coming at home to Tottenham in February.

City's tally of 33 goals is the joint-most after nine Premier League games, level with their own record from 2011-12. The most after 10 fixtures is 36, also by City in 2011-12.

They are the first team to score at least four goals in five consecutive top-flight fixtures since Tottenham in 1963.

Erling Haaland has 15 Premier League goals, already equalling the final total of City's top scorer in the division last season, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne has provided nine league assists this season, surpassing his tally from 2021-22. No player has reached double figures in assists in their opening 10 Premier League games of a season.

Phil Foden can score in four successive league appearances for the first time.

