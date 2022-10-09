Close menu

Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, O'Riley, Sakala, Van Dijk, Lovenkrands

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, with the Eagles' top scout Dougie Freedman watching the 21-year-old against RB Leipzig in midweek. (Scottish Sun)external-link

"It was never my intention to let him go," says Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst of Fashion Sakala after the striker, linked with a summer departure, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (Daily Express)external-link

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala reveals his "difficult time" over the first few months of the season and says he's ready to face Liverpool in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the "immense pressure" to win each week during his two years with Celtic helped shape his mentality as he looks forward to a return to Glasgow to face Rangers. (Scotsman)external-link

Sead Haksabanovic says Celtic can beat RB Leipzig without injured captain Callum McGregor, but they may need some shooting practice first. (Heraldexternal-link, subscription required)

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller wants to see Scott Arfield deployed against Liverpool on Wednesday, saying the 33-year-old offers more of an attacking threat than any of the other midfielders at Rangers.(Daily Record)external-link

Ex-Ibrox midfielder Nigel Spackman says Rangers can't afford to bench in-form frontman Antonio Colak again in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Centre-back Chris Stokes is aiming to make up for lost time at Kilmarnock after a long injury lay-off, saying: "Tearing my hamstring in the final game of last season was a killer." (National)external-link

Former Rangers winger Peter Lovenkrands says he is ready to return to the dug-out following a turbulent first management job at Danish side Fremad Amager. (Daily Record)external-link

