Women's World Cup play-off: Switzerland v Wales Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Gemma Grainger says Wales will focus on securing victory over Switzerland in their World Cup play-off final, rather than chasing a potentially vital two-goal winning margin.

Wales will give themselves hope of clinching a World Cup place on Tuesday night should they triumph by two or more goals in Zurich.

But Wales manager Grainger would be happy merely to keep qualification hopes alive with any victory.

"We are targeting a win," she said.

"We are always going to set out to win, by however many goals is not really in our mind. It's the same game-plan, it's the same competitive edge, it's the same mindset.

"[I would be] happy with a 1-0 win - final answer."

Having finished second in Group I behind France, Wales have already won one play-off game.

They beat Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium last Thursday night thanks to an extra-time Jess Fishlock goal.

Wales missed a number of chances against Bosnia-Herzegovina and had four goals disallowed

Wales now face Switzerland, who are nine places above them in the Fifa rankings in 21st, at the 26,000-capacity Stadion Letzigrund.

The complicated nature of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup - which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand - means a Welsh victory by one goal would send Grainger's team into an inter-confederation play-off, which will take place in New Zealand in February 2023.

However, should Wales win by two or more goals, they could qualify for the World Cup based on ranking points if results in the other play-off finals go their way.

To avoid the inter-continental play-off route, Wales would need either Scotland or Portugal to win their respective games via a penalty shootout.

Portugal host Iceland in a tie which kicks off at the same time as Wales' match in Switzerland, while Scotland are at home to the Republic of Ireland later on Tuesday night.

If Wales do end up facing a further play-off game next year, they would start as favourites against lower-ranked opponents - and Grainger says a trip to New Zealand would be useful preparation for a potential World Cup appearance.

"If we need to go and play another game in New Zealand, I would take that right now," she said.

"When we started the campaign we wanted to be in this position.

"The team have created history, but it is the next step. It's game number 12 [in this qualifying campaign]. We don't know if game number 12 will be our last game but what we are looking forward to is making sure we deliver in this game and that's what our focus has to be on."

Ingle's big chance

Wales have never reached a major tournament, and this is the nation's first foray into qualification play-offs.

Grainger acknowledges that this is the biggest game in the history of Welsh women's football "from an external perspective" but claims it is "business as usual" within her squad.

She also says her players will deserve credit even if their bid for the World Cup ends against a Swiss side who start as favourites.

"I think it's really important to know that if we don't [win] and we are not successful, this campaign isn't a failure," she said.

"Off the pitch, how we have inspired the crowd - the attendances, everything that's grown the game - we have to be really proud of that.

"From an on-the-pitch perspective, we are right on track for a team who are going to qualify for a major tournament, so if it's not this time, it will be the next time."

Nevertheless, there are some players in the Welsh squad who may not get many more chances to reach the World Cup.

"I think it is [my best opportunity]," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle, 31.

"We have been growing for the last couple of years.

"We have had a lot of heartache in the past. We have learned from it, we have grown as a group and I just think we are ready now.

"It would honestly mean everything [to qualify]. I joke with the girls - I said I'd retire straight away if we made it and I went to the World Cup. I would be happy then."

TEAM NEWS

Wales are again without one of their most experience players, Natasha Harding, after she was left out of the play-off squad for personal reasons.

Harding was Wales' joint-top scorer during regular World Cup qualifying.

She featured in Wales' last two group games, against Greece and Slovenia, but was replaced in the starting side against Bosnia-Herzegovina by Fishlock.

Jess Fishlock's goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina was her 35th in 135 internationals

Wales' most-capped player was back fit having missed the win in Greece and home draw with Slovenia which clinched her team's place in the play-offs.

With no fresh injury concerns, it would be a surprise should Grainger make changes in Switzerland.

That means OL Reign's Fishlock is again likely to operate in midfield with Ceri Holland and teenager Carrie Jones supporting Kayleigh Green in attack.

While Wales played 120 minutes last Thursday, Switzerland have not played since hammering Moldova 15-0 in September - their all-time record win.

Grainger says Switzerland are a "great side" but believes Wales have proved they thrive on big occasions.

"We have a mentality and belief that we will compete with anybody and we want to make sure we do that on Tuesday night," she said.

LAST MEETING

Switzerland 0-0 Wales (5 March, 2018)