Scotland meet Spain & Norway in race for Euro 2024

Scotland were among the pot 2 teams for the draw in Frankfurt

Scotland will meet Spain and Norway in a tough-looking Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Steve Clarke's side also go up against Georgia and Cyprus in Group A.

The top two teams from 10 groups all qualify directly for the tournament in Germany, along with the host nation and three play-off winners.

If Scotland miss out on a top two place, they are guaranteed a play-off place after topping their Nations League section.

The action will start on 23 March and end on 21 November 2023.

Scotland have lost just twice in their last 15 outings and were among the pot 2 nations for the draw in Frankfurt.

Spain, ranked seventh in the world, have been European champions on three occasions; in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is Norway's star man. The 22-year-old has 21 goals from 23 internationals and has started this season with an incredible 20 goals from 13 games for City.

Georgia's biggest threat will be Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has found the net eight times in 13 appearances for club and country this term.

Scotland met Cyprus in Euro 2020 qualifying, winning 2-1 at home and away on the way to finishing third behind Russia and Belgium. Clarke's team then went on to reach the delayed tournament via the play-offs, ending a 23-year wait to play at a major finals.