Last updated on .From the section Championship

One set of goalposts at the DW Stadium ahead of Wigan's 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff

Cardiff City's Championship game at Wigan Athletic on Saturday went ahead despite the goalmouths at the DW Stadium being different sizes.

It was established before kick-off that one goal frame was approximately two inches taller than the other.

The clubs and match officials agreed the game should go ahead as neither team would gain an advantage.

"I did ask if we could attack that end in both halves but they weren't having that!" said Cardiff boss Mark Hudson.

The EFL will contact Wigan for their observations.

Cardiff won the game 3-1, with Ryan Wintle's late third goal for the Bluebirds going in off the underside of the higher bar.

"A couple of the lads thought there was an issue with the size of one of the goals," said Hudson.

"We obviously flagged it straight away and then they had to recalibrate it because of Hawkeye, I think.

"We were initially told we'd have to wait a couple of hours for it to sink another couple of inches, but no-one wanted that. We decided to continue with it and it was the same for both sides.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson said it was another example of "the way things are going" for them.

"One of the goals was two inches too high and their third goal goes in off the bar, so you do the maths..." he said.

"It just sums up the day for us doesn't it? Look, it doesn't help you in terms of preparing for a game, but it's the same for both sides.

"It's just coincidental that the killer third goal is one that probably bounces away at the other end."

It is understood the EFL is not considering the idea of the fixture being replayed, as both clubs were happy to play when the issue was highlighted prior to the game starting.

James Bell was the referee in charge of the game.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body in charge of referees in English professional football, has been contacted for comment.