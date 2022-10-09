Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon scored 60 goals in 71 appearances for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says other members of his squad must step up to fill the void left by Sol Solomon.

The island side's record goalscorer left the club last month to join Northern Premier League side Marine.

In their first game since Solomon's departure, Bulls recorded their first-ever 0-0 draw at home to Tadley Calleva at Springfield on Saturday.

"Sol's proven that he can score goals and unfortunately we are going to miss him," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But it's now for the other players in the island to come in, and especially the ones we've got at the moment.

"I think Jake Prince, Fraser (Barlow), Lorne (Bickley), Francis (Lekimamati), they're all good players, one of them has got to step up now and take the mantle of being a regular goalscorer."

The draw left the Bulls in seventh place in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

They are five points off leaders Badshot Lea with a game in hand, and their seven matches is the fewest any of the sides in the top half of the table have played.