Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward scores 700th club goal of career

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his illustrious career by scoring his 700th club goal as Manchester United defeated Everton.

The goal took the 37-year-old Portugal forward's tally to 144 for United in his two spells at the club.

He scored 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Sunday's goal at Goodison Park was only the second of the season for Ronaldo, whose 699th goal came in the Europa League against FC Sheriff in September.

Ronaldo started the Everton game on the bench but came on for the injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and scored what proved to be the winner 15 minutes later as United went 2-1 up.

More records for Ronaldo

Ronaldo club and country goals
Club goalsClub gamesInternational goalsInternational games
700943117191

Last year, Ronaldo made history by going top of the scoring charts in men's international football.

A brace for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland moved him onto 111 goals for his national team, overtaking Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

At club level, he is also the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals - 13 more than long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's latest strike also extended his advantage over Messi in total club goals scored, with the Argentina forward on 691 for Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

How Ronaldo has scored his goals

Ronaldo club and country goals
TeamGames playedGoalsRight footLeft footHeadOther
Sporting3153110
Manchester United3401449722241
Real Madrid43845029881701
Juventus1341016221180

Ronaldo's goal against the Toffees was a rare left-foot finish.

Most of the goals in his career have come off his right boot, with that method accounting for 66% of his goals.

In contrast, 17% of his goals have been headers.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of his goals have also come from inside the box, with 473 of his finishes being inside the area.

How high could Ronaldo go?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi could catch Cristiano Ronaldo's club tally this season

Ronaldo's goalscoring record for club and country is unrivalled, but there is a danger he could see his club tally come under threat this season.

Messi is just nine behind the forward and has been in far more prolific form so far this season. The Argentina forward has scored seven goals in 12 games for PSG this campaign, including four in his last four appearances.

Having Messi on his heels will no doubt keep the hunger for goals burning inside Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo burst into the area before finishing with his left foot for his 700th club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Having started his career in 2002, 700 goals means Ronaldo has averaged 35 a season
Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal came 20 years and two days after his first goal
Comments

Join the conversation

172 comments

  • Comment posted by KidJo, today at 20:05

    Crazy this has been posted mid-game.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 20:09

      Youwhat replied:
      My plaudits 😊😊

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 20:09

    Everyone talking about Haaland. But Ronaldo 700 club goals Is just mind blowing. That will take some beating. Messi is almost there too. 2 of the best ever.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It has taken Ronaldo twenty years to score seven hundred goals. If Haaland plays for twenty years he will have scored over a thousand

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 20:05

    On average 35 goals per year for 20 years! Bonkers!!

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 20:37

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      On average 20 goals for 35 years! Still bonkers!!

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 20:02

    Form is temporary class is permanent

    • Reply posted by Laticus, today at 20:11

      Laticus replied:
      Salah better player but because he plays for liverpool, nothing is said

  • Comment posted by Mr T, today at 20:06

    What ever you may think of ManU, Ronaldo has been a class player. Congratulations to him. I'm 700th of the player he is.

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 20:40

    What an amazing achievement, Love him or hate him, he's entertained the world. Only one Ronaldo!

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:43

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Two actually

  • Comment posted by Bazza, today at 20:29

    Anyone who can not appreciate Ronaldo does not like football

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:16

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 20:09

    That's a first. Article/hys on football before the match has finished.

    Will there be another two if Ronaldo gets a hat trick ?

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:22

      Peter replied:
      It’s not about the match though is it?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 20:16

    Awwww that’s nice for him

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:21

      Peter replied:
      I hate him but it’s impressive and worth reporting on

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 20:01

    The game is still being played. Odd article.

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 20:04

      stoodstill replied:
      ??????Why he scored his 700 goal.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 20:11

    Wonder how long it will take SALAH to score 700 club goals based on his current form? 🤔 i

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:16

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Liverpool obsessed you pal. Get help

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 21:02

    In 4 World Cup Final Tournaments in a pretty decent Portugal team Ronaldo has scored only 7 goals (5 + 2 pens) . Morocco, N.Korea, Spain, Ghana and Iran were the opponents.
    GOAT ?. Not at the World Cup anyway.

    • Reply posted by Mr singh, today at 21:05

      Mr singh replied:
      More WC goals than Sallah and Haaland combined....

  • Comment posted by WATSORB, today at 20:45

    Well done to him, gets way too much shite off people, but that’s our society, love people until they’re too successful then tear em down.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 20:28

    17% headers no wonder his first statue at Madeira Airport looked like Naill Quinn.

  • Comment posted by djw, today at 20:15

    Very admirable , his best years and most successful years were at Real Madrid, not surprisingly Stone is claiming it for man utd.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:09

    Poor Martial. Can you imagine what he must be thinking now

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:03

    Frank Lampard once scored two hundred goals from midfield. Beat that

    • Reply posted by J3YB, today at 20:42

      J3YB replied:
      Ronaldo scored more than 200 from midfield, as he was a winger until Real sold Higuain in 2012. So yeah, beaten.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:02

    Ronaldo would not have played if Martial was fit😆

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:32

    700 league goals is astonishing, and something that any professional player should be rightly proud of. Well done Christiano.

  • Comment posted by da, today at 20:59

    Gosh Everton accommodate mutd. Now there's a surprise.

