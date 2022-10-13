Chris Sutton was right when he said Liverpool would lose at Arsenal last week, but how does he think the Reds will fare against Manchester City on Sunday?

"Before they went to Emirates Stadium, I had backed Liverpool for most of the season because I thought they would get their mojo back," BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said.

"But that hasn't happened. Yes, they beat Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday, but I don't think that will have much bearing on what happens this weekend - far from it, in fact."

Sutton is picking scores for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds, whose new album, See You in the Stars, is released on Friday.

Broudie is a lifelong Liverpool fan, raised in a family of Anfield season-ticket holders, and his prediction for Sunday's game is very different to Sutton's.

From a Reds point of view, if he is right then his scoreline could be summed up by the title of some previous Lightning Seeds' hits - Perfect, Marvellous, or even Lucky You.

The Lightning Seeds' new album is their first since 2009.

"City are amazing, so we will see what happens," Broudie told BBC Sport.

"But I do think there's a few players at Liverpool who needed to have a good game, like we saw against Rangers, no matter who it was against.

"Mohamed Salah hasn't really been himself since the Africa Cup of Nations in January so for him to score the fastest Champions League hat-trick and feel better about himself is definitely a good thing. Darwin Nunez is starting games again, and is scoring too.

"I'm not sure it will directly affect the City game, because that is going to be extremely tough.

"But, irrespective of what happens there, I think we have to accept it is going to take time to get things completely right again.

"This is the start of a different phase for us, with a different system. I love Jurgen Klopp and really believe in him so I am quite happy for him to redevelop the team and hopefully be strong again next season. I actually think we've been overachieving for the past few years so let's see where we land this time."

Three Lions: How 'It's coming home' went viral first time around

Broudie has also teamed up with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel again to re-record a new version of iconic England song Three Lions ahead of next month's World Cup.

England's women's team brought football home with their historic success at last summer's European Championship - can the men do the same in Qatar?

"You can never really tell until the tournament starts," Broudie said. "It counts against us that the England squad will not have as long together at a training camp beforehand as they would do normally, but I am not too bothered by their recent form.

"We are not in our greatest moment, results wise, but I've seen us win every game before going to previous finals and then be hopeless when we get there.

"I think we're in a group we can get out of and then you need to win three games to be in the final. You get a decent draw and anything is possible if the players have bonded and are feeling good.

"We've got people like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, so we've got enough talent going forward - it's the centre-halves which are a problem. I personally would take Harry Maguire out of the firing line, because I feel sorry for him. This idea that you are keeping faith with him is wrong, you are actually piling pressure on him and waiting for him to make a mistake that costs us.

"Gareth Southgate has done a great job but, for me, the thing that he doesn't get right is the moment to be brave.

"The pragmatic approach is sensible - sometimes annoying, but sensible - but there is a moment where if you want to win something, you have to go for it more. He might well have learned that from the final of Euro 2020.

"We saw the Lionesses do it differently of course and it was beautiful to watch them. There was that moment in their final where Sarina Wiegman went for it, and she went for it at 1-1. I hope Gareth does the same when it matters this time."

Euro 2022: Singing England players interrupt Sarina Wiegman's news conference

Premier League predictions - week 10 Result Sutton Ian FRIDAY Brentford v Brighton x-x 1-2 2-1 SATURDAY Leicester v Crystal Palace x-x 2-2 1-3 Fulham v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 1-1 Wolves v Nott'm Forest x-x 2-0 2-0 Tottenham v Everton x-x 3-1 3-1 SUNDAY Aston Villa v Chelsea x-x 0-2 0-1 Leeds v Arsenal x-x 1-3 3-4 Man Utd v Newcastle x-x 1-1 1-2 Southampton v West Ham x-x 1-2 0-2 Liverpool v Man City x-x 1-4 9-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

FRIDAY

Brentford v Brighton (20:00 BST)

After a bright start to the season, Brentford are on a bit of a poor run. They were absolutely walloped by Newcastle last week.

It is hard to know exactly what to expect from Brighton so soon after Roberto di Zerbi has taken charge, but they always pose a threat - and I think they will edge this one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ian's prediction: Di Zerbi has come in and done quite well in his first couple of games but I've seen it before where you tend to get this little dip after that, while the players stop doing what they did for the old boss and learn what the new manager wants them to do. Just for that reason I am going for Brentford. 2-1

SATURDAY

Leicester v Crystal Palace (12:30)

Leicester's last home game was against Nottingham Forest, when they were brilliant, but then they went backwards against Bournemouth last week.

I don't think much has changed - the Foxes remain vulnerable at the back and you have to think Crystal Palace, and Wilfried Zaha, will capitalise on that.

Palace had been sliding a bit themselves until they beat Leeds last time out, which was a good game to watch.

Leeds were very good early on and really got after Palace in the first half, forcing them to go long.

It was only in the second half that Palace got more control in the game and it was an important result for them because they showed they can get through difficult patches of a game and end up winning it.

I feel like they will cause Leicester problems, but likewise the Foxes can hurt them. With that in mind, I'm going for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Ian's prediction: There is no confidence running through the Leicester team at the moment. 1-3

Fulham v Bournemouth

Fulham were really good in the first half against West Ham but ended up with nothing to show for it.

I know Fulham boss Marco Silva was angry with the decision to award the penalty for the Hammers' equaliser, but he should have been more angry with his player, Andreas Pereira, for being such a buffoon to concede it after being repeatedly warned he was committing a foul.

I always write Bournemouth off, and they always prove me wrong. I know their fans love it too... so you know where I am going with this one.

The Cherries have done great under Gary O'Neil, but I think Fulham will feel hard done by, and they will come out with a point to prove.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ian's prediction: 1-1

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Wolves are still managerless but they have got some good players, who have not been playing anywhere near to the levels we know they can.

They are in the bottom three but I look at them as a team who are not fulfilling their potential.

That's not really the case with Nottingham Forest, who I thought were fortunate to get something out of their game with Aston Villa on Monday.

Forest's new signings haven't clicked and they are a team who are probably starting to doubt themselves a little bit.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Ian's prediction: Wolves don't score many but I still think they will win. 1-0

Tottenham v Everton (17:30)

Everton were a bit underwhelming against Manchester United at the weekend, especially after taking an early lead.

The Toffees defence has improved a lot since the last time they came to Spurs - they lost 5-0 in March - but United showed you can still get at them.

I think Everton boss Frank Lampard will be quite pragmatic here, but stopping Spurs won't be easy. Harry Kane is up and running and Son Heung-min is still in my fantasy team and is going to come good soon.

So, Tottenham will find a way though. How comfortable this is for them just depends on when they score their first goal.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Ian's prediction: This is a tough one to call but I am going with Spurs. 3-1

SUNDAY

Aston Villa v Chelsea (14:00)

I think the feeling among Aston Villa fans is that the jury is out on Steven Gerrard at the moment.

It's as much to do with Villa's style of play as their results - that's becoming a problem but he is hardly likely to change and be expansive against Chelsea, because they will be a nightmare to play against.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring goals and Graham Potter is showing how adaptable he is as a manager.

Villa will be under pressure to win at home, and I can see the nerves getting the better of their players.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Ian's prediction: Stevie G needs something here, but it's going to be difficult. I think Villa fans are expecting his teams to play like he did when he was a player, but it has turned into a bit of grind - you have to remember though that Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez were both like that at Liverpool and he spent a long time playing under them. 0-1

Leeds v Arsenal (14:00)

As I said earlier, Leeds were superb for the first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace but they could not sustain it.

This game might follow the same pattern, with Leeds putting so much into it early on, then being picked off later.

However it plays out, I'm expecting Arsenal to win because they are absolutely buzzing at the moment.

That confidence will be there because of their performance to beat Liverpool - I wasn't too far off with my 4-1 prediction either - and they have got plenty of goals in their front three.

If Leeds are as aggressive as I think they will be, there will be plenty of space for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to run in behind, and plenty of chances for Gabriel Jesus too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Ian's prediction: I'm going for a goal-fest here. 3-4

Man Utd v Newcastle (14:00)

I don't think Manchester United will win this. The only question is, will Newcastle take three points home, or just one?

It's not that I don't feel Manchester United are making progress under Erik ten Hag, because they are.

But I fancy Newcastle because they have been taking the game to their opposition, and the goals have started to flow - they have scored nine in their past two matches.

I can't see Magpies boss Eddie Howe changing his approach at Old Trafford, because that's not his style.

That should make things more open, which might help Manchester United. The trouble for them is that everyone scrutinizes their every result so much and it is always painted as triumph or disaster, with nothing in between.

This week, though, it might be in between.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ian's prediction: I'm one of those people who only concentrates on my team - I have never sung anything about anyone else, I'm not really bothered. I know there is a Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry but I have got so many mates who are United fans and also, when I was growing up, George Best was playing for them so I didn't grow up hating them, or any other team, although of course I always wanted to beat them. 1-2

Southampton v West Ham (14:00)

This is another tough one. I feel like I could go for a draw in a lot of the games this week - Liverpool versus City is one of the few where I think there will be a clear winner.

It's hard to judge Southampton off the back of their last game, because it was at Etihad Stadium and everyone loses there.

But Saints will need to be much better than they were last last time out at St Mary's, when they were beaten by Everton.

I don't think the pressure on Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has gone away, and he needs a good result here.

I'm very tempted to go with a draw but things are going West Ham's way at the moment - certainly more than they are going Southampton's.

I really like Gianluca Scamacca up front, and the Hammers seem to be finding a way to win games.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ian's prediction: 0-2

Liverpool v Man City (16:30)

It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp's side; they would have no chance.

City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready - and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

Liverpool's high line has been causing them problems anyway - Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday - so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.

They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good.

Pep Guardiola's side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping.

Sutton's prediction: 1-4

Ian's prediction: It would be great if we can get something but because of where we are it's kind of irrelevant - I don't feel like we are challenging for the league. This scoreline is obviously wishful thinking, but more than anything I want us to play well and start to bed in. If things do click, you never know - Liverpool on their day are a bit of a wild card - but if this is the final score I am done with football! 9-0

Chris Sutton and Ian Broudie were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last week?

Sutton got six correct results from 10 matches, including one exact score, giving him a total of 90 points.

He beat Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, who also got six correct results but without any exact scores, giving him a score of 60 points.

Ali Bruce-Ball 110 GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Editors bassist Russell Leetch 70 Chris Sutton (average after nine weeks) 64 Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Ryan Porteous 60 Al Greenwood from Sports Team 50 Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Juice Menace 20

Total scores after week 9 Guests 580 Chris Sutton 550

Sutton v guests P9 W6 D0 L4

How did you get on?

The closest call based on your votes came in Everton's game against Manchester United, where 33% of you correctly thought United would win - but 34% went for an Everton victory and 35% voted for a draw.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 9 Position Correct results =1. You* 6/10 =1. Chris 6/10 =1. Ryan Porteous 6/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 9 1. You* 46/87 2. Chris 43/87 3. Guests 41/87