Champions League: Rangers v Liverpool Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 12 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds or BBC Radio Scotland and follow live on the BBC Sport website & app

Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos? The question was one put to several Rangers supporters outside Anfield before last week's Champions League defeat by Liverpool.

And despite Colak's significant goal return, a slight majority favoured Morelos. Giovannni van Bronckhorst, the Ibrox manager, opted for the Colombian, too, with the Croat introduced from the bench later in the 2-0 loss.

Morelos' record in Europe - or, at least, in the Europa League - is impressive. His inclusion last week might have been based on that and the idea that he might ruffle Liverpool's apparently fragile back line. He didn't, ultimately.

In his defence, he barely got a sniff. However, Colak's case to start on Wednesday when the Premier League side visit Ibrox has become compelling. Thirteen goals in 16 games. Ten in nine in the Scottish Premiership. Six in his last three in the league.

The 29-year-old's confidence must be sky high and surely that's exactly what Rangers need after a bruising experience across their opening three Champions League fixtures?

It was Colak's goal in Eindhoven that delivered Champions League football. He scored in the first leg, too. He's also got a point to prove now. Form and hunger could be a potent combination.

The striker, signed from PAOK in the summer, has played eight competitive games at Ibrox. Only once has he failed score - against Napoli in a game that Rangers competed in until being reduced to 10-men after an hour.

In those Govan games, Colak's goals return is 10. Impressive stats. He seems to thrive in that atmosphere and the Ibrox cauldron is one that Rangers have generally revelled in on the European stage. A marriage made in heaven?

"I don't think he's guaranteed to start but it would be very, very hard to leave him out now," said former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller on Sportscene.

"When you're right at the top of your game - and he is at the moment - things happen for you. He's been absolutely ruthless of late, anticipating where the ball is going to go, and scoring big goals. He's been a breath of fresh air."

Can 'on fire' Colak ignite campaign?

Stats aren't everything, just as goals aren't either, even for strikers. Colak has a high work rate and scores different types of goals, as evidenced by his brace against St Mirren on Saturday.

One came from anticipating an opportunity from close range, the other from cutting inside to create an angle and showing subtlety and confidence to curl the ball home with the outside of the foot.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by his Van Bronckhorst, who spoke of Colak being "on fire in the league".

"I always look at what the game what the game needs, what we need from the game," the manager added. "If we want to continue our run in Europe, we need points, so that means you have to have a different approach, a positive one."

Compare this with Morelos. Just two league goals this term. An unnecessary red card in a draw with Hibernian. Fitness and attitude concerns that saw him left behind for that crucial qualifier against PSV.

He seems to have knuckled down to a degree after the indignity of it all but, pound for pound, who would you back right now? Morelos or Colak?

Remarkably, the former has started only twice this season. But those two games were against Napoli and Liverpool, so he has been backed to deliver on the biggest stage by his manager, even though his minutes have been as limited as his impact.