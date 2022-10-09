Last updated on .From the section Football

Ashford's players were overjoyed after their late winner

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance said his side deserved a point after their 1-0 loss to Ashford Town at Footes Lane.

Dale Burnham's stoppage-time winner was enough to see the visitors take all three points back to Middlesex.

The Green Lions remain second-from-bottom of Isthmian League South Central with just five points from seven games.

"I'm very frustrated because we didn't deserve that really, neither team deserved to win," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey following the defeat.

"First half we were the better team in terms of chances and it looked like it was always going to be a goal scored from a set-piece or a corner, as that's where both of us were fairly strong.

"We missed a number of chances in the first half. Second half I thought they were stronger than us, so all in all you could probably say that a draw was a fair result, and they've nicked it at the death."

New Guernsey FC signing Dave Merris had three spells at Harrogate Town as well as spending time at York City

Guernsey gave a debut to 41-year-old former York City and Harrogate Town player Dave Merris.

The defender, who has been coaching at Priaulx League side Belgrave Wanderers, came on as a 75th-minute substitute.

"Dave's had a really good football career, he's played at a high level and he came training with us in the last three or four weeks and you can see he's a good player," Vance said.

"He's very, very fit, probably fitter than some of our lads to be honest, and can strike a good ball, so it's good to have him around the place."