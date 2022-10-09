Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Kevin Betsy's final game in charge was Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town

Crawley Town have sacked manager Kevin Betsy after four months in charge, with the club bottom of League Two.

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss won only one of his 12 league games in charge, and his assistant Dan Micciche has also left the club.

Betsy, 44, was appointed in June after John Yems left following racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

The highpoint of his spell in charge was a 2-0 win over former club Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

The departure of Betsy and Micciche was announced in a brief statement by the club, who confirmed that Yems' former assistant Lewis Young will take interim charge of the team.

Crawley, who were taken over by US cryptocurrency investors WAGMI United in April, were beaten 3-0 at Grimsby Town on Saturday after having a goal disallowed for offside when the score was only 1-0.

Betsy afterwards described it as a "pivotal moment".

He said: "We were celebrating the goal and, for whatever reason, the referee has decided to speak with his linesman and chalked off the goal.

"It deflated the players. We still had 45 minutes to come back into the match, but we have not handled the ball well enough in the second half and conceded two poor goals.

"All the planning we had done in leading up to the game was fine, but we conceded a goal as soon as the game kicked off and that wasn't good enough."

Betsy began and ended his playing career at Woking, and in between had spells at clubs including Fulham, Barnsley, Bristol City, Southend and Wycombe Wanderers.

His coaching career began at Fulham and he then took charge of England age-group sides up to the under-18s before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2021.