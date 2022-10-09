Barcelona v Celta Vigo

First Half begins.
BarcelonaBarcelona0Celta VigoCelta Vigo0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-1-3-2
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|8
|7
|1
|0
|19
|7
|12
|22
|2
|Barcelona
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|1
|18
|20
|3
|Ath Bilbao
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|5
|12
|17
|4
|Atl Madrid
|8
|5
|1
|2
|14
|7
|7
|16
|5
|Real Betis
|8
|5
|1
|2
|10
|5
|5
|16
|6
|Real Sociedad
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|11
|2
|16
|7
|Valencia
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|8
|6
|13
|8
|Osasuna
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|13
|9
|Villarreal
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|3
|7
|12
|10
|Celta Vigo
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|11
|11
|Rayo Vallecano
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|12
|Mallorca
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|13
|Real Valladolid
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|8
|14
|Girona
|8
|2
|1
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|7
|15
|Almería
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|16
|Getafe
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|17
|Espanyol
|8
|1
|3
|4
|11
|16
|-5
|6
|18
|Sevilla
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|6
|19
|Cádiz
|8
|1
|2
|5
|3
|16
|-13
|5
|20
|Elche
|7
|0
|1
|6
|3
|18
|-15
|1