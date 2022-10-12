|Europa Conference League: Fiorentina v Heart of Midlothian
|Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Date: Thursday, 13 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has urged his side to produce a "massive" result against Fiorentina to keep their Europa Conference League hopes alive.
Both teams need a victory in Italy on Thursday to keep pace with runaway leaders Istanbul Basaksehir. Hearts are just one point behind Fiorentina but a defeat would all but end their hopes of progressing.
"This is a great opportunity for us," Neilson said. "We have had some great results over the years. This would be a massive one as well if we can do it."
Hearts recovered from their 3-0 defeat by the Italians to draw 2-2 away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Fiorentina, meanwhile, slumped to a 4-0 Serie A humbling at home to Lazio.
Head coach Vincenzo Italiano is remaining positive despite his side languishing in 13th place domestically and expects them to react to "a very bad result".
"The good first half against Lazio came because of the performance against Hearts. I think my team is now maturing and can forget the bad things we did against Lazio."
Team news
Neilson confirmed that along with the injured Craig Halkett and suspended Lewis Neilson, Josh Ginnelly, Michael Smith and Gary Mackay-Steven have not travelled with the squad.
Defender Kye Rowles, plus midfielder Beni Baningime and striker Liam Boyce, all remain on the sidelines, too.
Fiorentina centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta broke his nose in Monday's defeat, but the Argentina international could play with a face mask if passed fit.
Forward Riccardo Sottil is likely to miss out again as he recovers from injury, while midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli definitely remains on the sidelines.
Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.
What do we know about Fiorentina?
Given the perceived gap in quality between the squads, fans and the Italian media will fully expect Fiorentina to repeat the ease of their win at Tynecastle despite their domestic woes.
While some big-name clubs have a tendency to use the Conference League for squad rotation, there is little chance of that considering Fiorentina are still recovering from a poor start to the group stage and the fact they view this as important competition for their club.
They showed in Edinburgh they have enough firepower to slice through a Hearts defence shorn of key central defenders and who have conceded nine goals in three games.
What they said
Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano: "I think these European games prove you can never take a result for granted. There is no easy game, so we must play as we did last week. We know where we have to improve."
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "We are up against a top team - as we saw see last week. It's going to take everything from us to try and get something out of the game but its something we are very excited about."
Match stats
- Hearts are unbeaten in three away games, Sunday's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock following on from two victories.
- Wins away to RFS and Motherwell are Hearts' only victories in their latest eight outings, losing five of them.
- Following Monday's 4-0 Seria A defeat by Lazio, Fiorentina have won one of their last five home games.
- Fiorentina's 3-0 win at Tynecastle last week is one of only two victories in their latest 12 games.
- Hearts have lost on their two previous visits to Italy - 4-0 away to Internazionale in the 1961 Fairs Cup second round after a 1-0 home defeat and 3-0 in Bologna after a 3-1 home win in the Uefa Cup second round in 1990.
- Hearts have won two of their three away games in European group stages - beating Basel after losing to Feyenoord in the Uefa Cup in 2004 and defeating RFS 2-0 in this season's Conference League.
- Fiorentina have won 15, drawn 8 and lost five of their home games in European group stages, drawing the latest 1-1 with RFS in this season's Conference League.