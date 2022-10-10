Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Nathan Collins is expected to play a key role for the Republic of Ireland in next year's Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Euro 2024 qualifying draw was certainly not kind to the Republic of Ireland.

Drawn against big hitters France and the Netherlands - as well as Greece and Gibraltar - the Republic's hopes of reaching their first tournament under Stephen Kenny have been dented without a ball being kicked.

While Kenny has been building towards this qualification campaign, the Dubliner admitted it will take "something extraordinary" for his side to achieve a top-two finish.

The Republic's fixtures list was finally confirmed on Monday morning - with a home opener against France - after Uefa rthe original schedule they issued after Sunday's draw.

Let's take a closer look at their opposition.

France

Mbappe has 28 goals in 59 France caps

World ranking: 4 Manager: Didier Deschamps Captain: Hugo Lloris Key Player: Kylian Mbappe

What can you say about France? Well, you can start with the obvious. They're world champions, ranked fourth in the world and boast a squad replete with world-class talent.

However, despite their stature, it's fair to say France haven't had it all their own way since winning the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

Didier Deschamps' men exited the delayed Euro 2020 at the round of 16 and won just one of their six Nations League matches in June and September - a 2-0 victory at home to Austria.

Is it too early to mention that Thierry Henry handball some 13 years ago? Not that they need it, but that should provide a little extra motivation for the Republic when they lock horns with Les Bleus.

Netherlands

Captain Van Dijk has 49 caps for the Netherlands

World ranking: 8 Manager: Louis Van Gaal Captain: Virgil van Dijk Key player: Frenkie de Jong

Another side with a sprinkling of magic everywhere you look, the Netherlands will be heavy favourites to challenge France for top spot in the group.

Marshalled by Virgil van Dijk at the back with Frenkie de Jong's artistry in midfield and the ever-dangerous Memphis Depay in attack - the Dutch can trouble any side in the world.

Last summer's exit from the Euros last 16 led to Frank de Boer being replaced by Louis van Gaal - the former Manchester United manager's third spell in charge of his national side.

Under the 69-year-old - whose contract expires at the end of the World Cup - they took 16 points from six Nations League matches against Belgium, Poland and Wales. They can look forward to the Nations League finals next year.

Whether or not Van Gaal is in charge, the Dutch will expect to beat the Republic home and away in what will be their first competitive meetings since 2002 World Cup qualifying (a long time ago, yes, but the Irish earned four points from those two games).

Greece

Gus Poyet has overseen an upturn in Greece's form since his appointment in February

World ranking: 52 Manager: Gus Poyet Captain: Tasos Bakasetas Key player: Tasos Bakasetas

Under the guidance of former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet, Greece are a team who cannot be underestimated and will be tough opposition for the Republic.

Greece dominated their Nations League group and won five of their six matches, including twice against Northern Ireland.

Their side contains plenty of quality, with captain Tasos Bakasetas a dangerous operator as well as Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas and Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has two goals in 11 caps.

The sides haven't met since a friendly in 2012, so it will be an eagerly anticipated set of fixtures all round and a good away trip for the Irish support.

Gibraltar

Liam Walker is one of Gibraltar's main attacking threats

World ranking: 204 Manager: Julio Cesar Ribas Captain: Roy Chipolina Key player: Liam Walker

While Gibraltar look the easiest team by some margin in Group B, they have a bit of history with the Republic of Ireland as the sides met in qualifying for the previous Euros.

A 1-0 win away in Gibraltar was nothing to shout about, and a 2-0 win at home was similarly uninspiring with Robbie Brady's last-gasp goal putting a bit of daylight between the sides.

A team who only played their first international in 2013, the minnows finished bottom and without a win in their Nations League group.

It should be six points for the Republic, as it is likely to be for the other nations so it won't determine the outcome of the group, but as previous games have shown, there will be no room for Irish complacency.