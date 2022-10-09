Match ends, Cremonese 1, Napoli 4.
Napoli scored three goals in the last 14 minutes to win at Cremonese and move back to the top of the Serie A table.
Matteo Politano opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but the hosts equalised through Cyriel Dessers.
Giovanni Simeone handed Napoli the lead for the second time in the 76th minute, before Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera both scored in injury time.
Victory for the visitors saw them move back above second-placed Atalanta to lead by two points.
Atalanta had briefly moved to the summit earlier on Sunday despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Udinese.
In that game, the visitors led 2-0 thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, before Udinese hit back through Gerard Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to earn a point.
Line-ups
Cremonese
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 97Radu
- 17SernicolaBooked at 69mins
- 15Bianchetti
- 44Lochoshvili
- 33Quagliata
- 8AscacíbarSubstituted forCiofaniat 79'minutes
- 28Meïté
- 98ZanimacchiaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forOkerekeat 45'minutes
- 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forEscalanteat 62'minutes
- 3ValeriSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 72'minutes
- 90DessersSubstituted forAiwuat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Aiwu
- 5Vásquez
- 6Pickel
- 7Báez
- 9Ciofani
- 10Buonaiuto
- 12Carnesecchi
- 13Saro
- 23Acella
- 32Escalante
- 60Ndiaye
- 62Milanese
- 77Okereke
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13RrahmaniSubstituted forÖstigardat 82'minutes
- 3Kim
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 82'minutes
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68Lobotka
- 91NdombéléSubstituted forSimeoneat 57'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 73'minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 73'minutes
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 20Zielinski
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Östigard
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cremonese 1, Napoli 4.
Goal!
Goal! Cremonese 1, Napoli 4. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Goal!
Goal! Cremonese 1, Napoli 3. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a fast break.
Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Kim Min-Jae.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Cremonese).
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Quagliata with a cross.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese).
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).
Post update
Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cremonese. Gonzalo Escalante tries a through ball, but David Okereke is caught offside.
Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Soualiho Meïté (Cremonese).
Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.