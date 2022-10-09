Close menu
Italian Serie A
CremoneseCremonese1NapoliNapoli4

Cremonese 1-4 Napoli: Visitors return to top of Serie A

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mathias Olivera
Mathias Olivera scored Napoli's fourth goal at Cremonese

Napoli scored three goals in the last 14 minutes to win at Cremonese and move back to the top of the Serie A table.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but the hosts equalised through Cyriel Dessers.

Giovanni Simeone handed Napoli the lead for the second time in the 76th minute, before Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera both scored in injury time.

Victory for the visitors saw them move back above second-placed Atalanta to lead by two points.

Atalanta had briefly moved to the summit earlier on Sunday despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Udinese.

In that game, the visitors led 2-0 thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, before Udinese hit back through Gerard Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to earn a point.

Line-ups

Cremonese

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 97Radu
  • 17SernicolaBooked at 69mins
  • 15Bianchetti
  • 44Lochoshvili
  • 33Quagliata
  • 8AscacíbarSubstituted forCiofaniat 79'minutes
  • 28Meïté
  • 98ZanimacchiaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forOkerekeat 45'minutes
  • 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forEscalanteat 62'minutes
  • 3ValeriSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 72'minutes
  • 90DessersSubstituted forAiwuat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Aiwu
  • 5Vásquez
  • 6Pickel
  • 7Báez
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 13Saro
  • 23Acella
  • 32Escalante
  • 60Ndiaye
  • 62Milanese
  • 77Okereke

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13RrahmaniSubstituted forÖstigardat 82'minutes
  • 3Kim
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 82'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forSimeoneat 57'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 73'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 73'minutes
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamCremoneseAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cremonese 1, Napoli 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cremonese 1, Napoli 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Cremonese 1, Napoli 4. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ionut Radu.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Cremonese 1, Napoli 3. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cremonese. Conceded by Kim Min-Jae.

  8. Post update

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Cremonese).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giacomo Quagliata with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Buonaiuto (Cremonese).

  13. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Daniel Ciofani (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Cremonese. Gonzalo Escalante tries a through ball, but David Okereke is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  18. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Soualiho Meïté (Cremonese).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • CremoneseCremonese1NapoliNapoli4
  • TorinoTorino1EmpoliEmpoli1
  • MonzaMonza2SpeziaSpezia0
  • SalernitanaSalernitana2Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
  • UdineseUdinese2AtalantaAtalanta2
  • RomaRoma2LecceLecce1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli97202271523
2Atalanta9630145921
3Udinese96211910920
4AC Milan9621189920
5Roma9612129319
6Lazio85211751217
7Inter Milan95041614215
8Juventus9342127513
9Sassuolo93331110112
10Torino9324811-311
11Salernitana92431214-210
12Monza9315914-510
13Fiorentina82337709
14Empoli9153811-38
15Spezia9225717-108
16Lecce9144811-37
17Bologna9144814-67
18Hellas Verona9126817-95
19Cremonese9036719-123
20Sampdoria9036517-123
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories