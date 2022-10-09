Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mathias Olivera scored Napoli's fourth goal at Cremonese

Napoli scored three goals in the last 14 minutes to win at Cremonese and move back to the top of the Serie A table.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but the hosts equalised through Cyriel Dessers.

Giovanni Simeone handed Napoli the lead for the second time in the 76th minute, before Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera both scored in injury time.

Victory for the visitors saw them move back above second-placed Atalanta to lead by two points.

Atalanta had briefly moved to the summit earlier on Sunday despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Udinese.

In that game, the visitors led 2-0 thanks to goals by Ademola Lookman and Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto, before Udinese hit back through Gerard Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to earn a point.