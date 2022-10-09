Match ends, Roma 2, Lecce 1.
Chris Smalling scored his third league goal of the season as Jose Mourinho's Roma beat Lecce to go fifth in Serie A.
The former Manchester United man rose highest to head back across goal into the far corner in the sixth minute.
Lecce were then reduced to 10 men as Morten Hjulmand was dismissed, but equalised when Gabriel Strefezza drilled home a loose ball.
Paulo Dybala then converted a penalty, won by substitute and England forward Tammy Abraham, for the win.
The Argentine forward, who has now scored seven goals in all competitions since joining from Juventus this summer, injured himself while taking the penalty and had to go off.
Smalling, in his fourth season in Italy, also scored in Roma's 2-1 success over Inter Milan last weekend.
The three points see Roma climb above Lazio, and leaves them one point behind AC Milan, who sit fourth.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKumbullaat 88'minutes
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 60mins
- 59Zalewski
- 4Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 17ViñaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 45'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forMaticat 50'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forAbrahamat 45'minutes
- 11BelottiSubstituted forShomurodovat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Matic
- 9Abraham
- 14Shomurodov
- 20Camara
- 24Kumbulla
- 37Spinazzola
- 52Bove
- 58Missori
- 60Keramitsis
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 65Tripi
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Lecce
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Falcone
- 17Gendrey
- 6Baschirotto
- 93UmtitiBooked at 57mins
- 97Pezzella
- 7AskildsenSubstituted forHelgasonat 71'minutes
- 42HjulmandBooked at 22mins
- 16GonzàlezSubstituted forBlinat 45'minutes
- 27Strefezza RebelatoSubstituted forDi Francescoat 71'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 77CeesaySubstituted forOudinat 90'minutes
- 22BandaSubstituted forColomboat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bleve
- 3Dermaku
- 4Çetin
- 5Pongracic
- 9Colombo
- 11Di Francesco
- 13Tuia
- 14Helgason
- 19Listkowski
- 21Brancolini
- 25Gallo
- 28Oudin
- 29Blin
- 31Voelkerling Persson
- 99Rodríguez Delgado
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Lecce 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Post update
Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Lecce).
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Remi Oudin replaces Assan Ceesay.
Post update
Offside, Roma. Nicola Zalewski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Gianluca Mancini.
Booking
Federico Di Francesco (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Wladimiro Falcone.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).
Post update
Federico Di Francesco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Baschirotto (Lecce).
Post update
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Lorenzo Colombo replaces Lameck Banda.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).