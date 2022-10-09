Close menu
Italian Serie A
RomaRoma2LecceLecce1

Roma 2-1 Lecce: Chris Smalling scores as Jose Mourinho's side go fifth

Chris Smalling scores for Roma against Lecce
Chris Smalling has been an ever present for Roma in Serie A this season

Chris Smalling scored his third league goal of the season as Jose Mourinho's Roma beat Lecce to go fifth in Serie A.

The former Manchester United man rose highest to head back across goal into the far corner in the sixth minute.

Lecce were then reduced to 10 men as Morten Hjulmand was dismissed, but equalised when Gabriel Strefezza drilled home a loose ball.

Paulo Dybala then converted a penalty, won by substitute and England forward Tammy Abraham, for the win.

The Argentine forward, who has now scored seven goals in all competitions since joining from Juventus this summer, injured himself while taking the penalty and had to go off.

Smalling, in his fourth season in Italy, also scored in Roma's 2-1 success over Inter Milan last weekend.

The three points see Roma climb above Lazio, and leaves them one point behind AC Milan, who sit fourth.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKumbullaat 88'minutes
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 60mins
  • 59Zalewski
  • 4Cristante
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 17ViñaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 45'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forMaticat 50'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forAbrahamat 45'minutes
  • 11BelottiSubstituted forShomurodovat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Matic
  • 9Abraham
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 20Camara
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 52Bove
  • 58Missori
  • 60Keramitsis
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Lecce

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Falcone
  • 17Gendrey
  • 6Baschirotto
  • 93UmtitiBooked at 57mins
  • 97Pezzella
  • 7AskildsenSubstituted forHelgasonat 71'minutes
  • 42HjulmandBooked at 22mins
  • 16GonzàlezSubstituted forBlinat 45'minutes
  • 27Strefezza RebelatoSubstituted forDi Francescoat 71'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 77CeesaySubstituted forOudinat 90'minutes
  • 22BandaSubstituted forColomboat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bleve
  • 3Dermaku
  • 4Çetin
  • 5Pongracic
  • 9Colombo
  • 11Di Francesco
  • 13Tuia
  • 14Helgason
  • 19Listkowski
  • 21Brancolini
  • 25Gallo
  • 28Oudin
  • 29Blin
  • 31Voelkerling Persson
  • 99Rodríguez Delgado
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamLecce
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 2, Lecce 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 2, Lecce 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  4. Post update

    Nicola Zalewski (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Giuseppe Pezzella (Lecce).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Lecce. Remi Oudin replaces Assan Ceesay.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Nicola Zalewski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Marash Kumbulla replaces Gianluca Mancini.

  9. Booking

    Federico Di Francesco (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Wladimiro Falcone.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Roma).

  14. Post update

    Federico Di Francesco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Federico Baschirotto (Lecce).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lecce. Lorenzo Colombo replaces Lameck Banda.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Sunday 9th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli97202271523
2Atalanta9630145921
3Udinese96211910920
4AC Milan9621189920
5Roma9612129319
6Lazio85211751217
7Inter Milan95041614215
8Juventus9342127513
9Sassuolo93331110112
10Torino9324811-311
11Salernitana92431214-210
12Monza9315914-510
13Fiorentina82337709
14Empoli9153811-38
15Spezia9225717-108
16Lecce9144811-37
17Bologna9144814-67
18Hellas Verona9126817-95
19Cremonese9036719-123
20Sampdoria9036517-123
View full Italian Serie A table

