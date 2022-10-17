Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic20:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth14111228141434
2Ipswich1493227121530
3Sheff Wed1492327121529
4Portsmouth1164122121022
5Peterborough147162617922
6Barnsley136341712521
7Bolton13634138521
8Shrewsbury136341414021
9Derby126241511420
10Exeter145362420418
11Bristol Rovers145362224-218
12Wycombe135261717017
13Lincoln City124531516-117
14Charlton133731917216
15Fleetwood133731111016
16Port Vale134451419-516
17Accrington134451419-516
18Cambridge145181525-1016
19Oxford Utd124261314-114
20Cheltenham134271219-714
21Forest Green143381431-1712
22MK Dons133191321-810
23Burton142391629-139
24Morecambe131571024-148
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC