‘Astonishing’ handball decisions – what happened & do you agree?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham appeal for handball after Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham
Fulham claimed Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham should have been ruled out for handball - but the goal was given after a VAR check

VAR was once again a talking point this weekend with a number of debatable decisions surrounding the handball rule.

The Match of the Day 2 team described some of them as "astonishing", with seemingly similar incidents resulting in differing outcomes.

However did the officials get the calls right?

Here is what happened - and you can vote on whether you think the referees made the right call.

What is the handball rule?

Let's start with the rules. When deciding a handball decision referees have three key considerations:

  • Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;
  • If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;
  • The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.

For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:

  • If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;
  • However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone said: "The reality is, most of these calls involve a degree of subjectivity at some stage and that can lead to differences of opinion where there is no clear right or wrong answer."

"However, there are also rules laid down by the game's authority IFAB, which need to be adhered to."

Gabriel and Dan Burn

Handball incidents involving Dan Burn and Gabriel
Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for the incident on the left, whereas Brentford were awarded one for the incident on the right

Newcastle's Dan Burn concedes a penalty when he blocks Aaron Hickey's header with his arm from close range. Arsenal defender Gabriel is involved in a similar incident 24 hours later when he blocks Diogo Jota's cross, but no penalty is given after a VAR check.

MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman: The PGMOL say for handball it is all about "proximity and speed".

Danny Murphy: "That's what is making fans angry. How can one be given and Liverpool's not be given? And that's a fair argument. We are all after consistency. How can they be two different decisions?"

Simon Stone: "Newcastle's Dan Burn conceded a penalty because his arm was clearly above his head and making his body bigger. By contrast, Arsenal defender Gabriel did not have his arm away from his body when the ball struck it, from there it becomes a subjective view for on-field referee Michael Oliver."

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's handball against Everton
Marcus Rashford's goal would have made it 3-1 to Manchester United, though they still held on for a 2-1 victory

Marcus Rashford's goal against Everton is disallowed following a VAR check as the ball struck the Manchester United striker's arm as he blocked James Tarkowski's clearance in the build-up.

MOTD 2 commentator Guy Mowbray: "There was nothing Marcus Rashford could do about that, it's entirely accidental. But if the player who scores, scores after the ball has touched any part of his arm then it is not going to stand."

View more on twitter

Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca's goal put West Ham 2-1 up after a VAR check

Gianluca Scamacca's goal for West Ham against Fulham is checked by VAR for a possible handball by the Hammers striker, but the goal is given.

Chapman: "There were some quite astonishing decisions in this game. We have been advised that the reason this was given was because there was not conclusive proof that the ball had touched Scamacca's hand.

Dion Dublin: "If you look at the replay you can see the revolution of the ball has changed. We are talking just the slightest of touches. He knows it's touched his hand and is thinking 'I've got away with one here'."

Simon Stone: "With Scamacca's goal, VAR Michael Salisbury would have needed to be 100% certain the Italian handled in order to rule the goal out. It can only be assumed the incident did not meet the threshold."

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio handball decision
Replays clearly show Michail Antonio handling the ball in the build-up to his goal that made it 3-1 to West Ham

Later in the same game, West Ham's Michail Antonio blocks a clearance with his hand before scoring past Bernd Leno at the second attempt.

Chapman: "We are told that the goal is given because he [Antonio] still had work to do - it becomes a second phase when he hits it into Leno and Fulham have the chance to clear."

Dublin: "It's a goal isn't it? They've scored. They've directly benefited from the handball?"

Simon Stone: "So, VAR ruled the ball hits Marcus Rashford's arm at Goodison Park, then he runs through to score. Effectively, that handball leads directly to a goal, which is not allowed, so it was ruled out. VAR.

"By contrast, whilst Antonio handles the ball against Fulham, this was not ruled as being deliberate by the referee. Antonio then has a shot, which is blocked, Fulham have a chance to clear, don't, then Antonio rounds the keeper to score. The view is that the handball didn't lead directly to a goal as the game went through further moments - including Fulham's defence having a chance to sort the situation out - before the ball ends up in the net."

Did the officials get the penalty decisions right?

A big screen at Goodison Park showing that Marcus Rashford's goal had been disallowed
Despite the disallowed goal Manchester United still won the game 2-1

Murphy: "They are unintentional, minuscule touches of the hand. Maybe you could argue Antonio's is more than that, but the other two. I don't I think we want to see goals being ruled out for for that.

"But if we go by the letter of the law they should all be disallowed."

Dublin: "It's the same [offence]. They are all basically the same thing, the same kind of handball."

Comments

Join the conversation

561 comments

  • Comment posted by bokko, today at 12:03

    As other sports have demonstrated time and time again, video reviews are a perfectly fine system.
    But they are implemented so badly in the premier league by inept officials, it is a total shambles.

    • Reply posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 12:49

      ipsa scientia potestas est replied:
      I think it is more to do with the pundits and fans in other sports are more accepting of the decisions being made.

      Your average football fan wears blinkers.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:02

    Keep VAR get rid of the idiots who keep making the mistakes. Eventually we will end up with competent people in the VAR room

    • Reply posted by jm9890, today at 12:39

      jm9890 replied:
      Sounds good in theory.

      Fans still see the VAR officials giving decisions against their team as the bad ones, and the ones giving the decisions for their team the good ones.

      There is still lots of disagreements over many controversial VAR incidents.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 12:19

    Handball should be deliberate end of . Also clamp down on deliberate fake injuries and a clear sign of this is banging the turf with a fist that’s when you know they are really hurt ( not ).

    • Reply posted by mick123, today at 12:25

      mick123 replied:
      Agree 100% and there are far too many cheating players who milk the system, Stricter Enforcement of the feigning injury and diving law, Hit the Clubs with point deductions and i bet that would stop 99% of the cheating behaviour

  • Comment posted by Saxon, today at 12:13

    30 seconds. If VAR cannot overturn the referees decision within those 30secs, then it not clesr and obvious

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 12:33

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      I don’t really agree. It’s not always easy to spot from one angle, so VAR has to check from multiple angles, which takes time. Rushing the VAR officials will only result in more bad decisions being made.

  • Comment posted by denver, today at 12:18

    The handball rule is now down to farcial levels of stupidity.
    I don't know why they ever changed it because it was simple and concise where any use of the hand had to be intentional.
    Now it is looked upon as a holden chance to get a penalty for the slightest hint of contact and all the recent examples would not even be mentioned if they happened outside the box

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:42

      gadgyarab replied:
      Completely the wrong way around, effectively every handball outside the box is given as a foul.

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 12:27

    If var checked Gabriel for handball, how come a corner was not given

    • Reply posted by jm9890, today at 12:47

      jm9890 replied:
      VAR doesn't get involved with decisions like awarding corner kicks?

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 12:40

    What is needed is for all the refs to get together, review all the decisions that they've made and agree to make the same decisions going forward. It's how the courts system have worked in UK for the last 800 years or so...
    On top of that, show the replays on the screen (as in Rugby) along with the dialogue between ref and VAR (like in cricket) so we all know why the decision is being made

    • Reply posted by Glen, today at 15:17

      Glen replied:
      That's why there's no screen at Old Trafford , just in case the favouritism gets spotted 😉😂

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 12:37

    Common sense with these decisions has gone out of the window. So it's natural now that defenders run around the penalty box like penguins with arms by their side. You need your arms to balance. Crazy.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 12:34

    The 'A' in VAR is completely at odds with what it's supposed to represent. Assistant. To 'assist'. Not rule, govern, or decide. The ref MUST be the decision maker, not someone in front if a TV, & the monitor used to 'assist' in the decision making, not ACTUALLY MAKE it. This is where its current use is all wrong. Also something has to be obvious, more so than clear. If clear, surely VAR not req'd(

    • Reply posted by stanX, today at 12:41

      stanX replied:
      So you're ignoring V and R which completely changes the context

  • Comment posted by dixiedean, today at 12:24

    Scrap VAR or sack all the current VAR personnel.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 12:30

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      VAR isn’t the problem. The technology is fine. The clowns who are in charge of making the decisions are the problem.

  • Comment posted by Toby, today at 12:06

    Was watching my League 1 side this weekend, obvious handball not given and later a (much softer) penalty given for a dive. The problem isn't VAR, it's incompetent refs the whole way down!

    • Reply posted by gmn1964, today at 12:19

      gmn1964 replied:
      Not so much incompetent refs, more often it's cheating players. Diving, feigning injury. Refs get much more right than wrong.

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 12:30

    It's not always easy to make the decision as to whether it's handball or not , so I don't envy referees . But Gabriel's was fairly clear . He gave the game away by claiming it was his chest when everyone could see it wasn't. You see them given and not given and hopefully they'll even out over the season . As fans we never complain about the ones our team get away with

    • Reply posted by JonathanL, today at 12:45

      JonathanL replied:
      There was one angle where it appeared to come off his chest to hit his arm, but penalty all day long for me anyway.

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 12:06

    We used to complain about refs decisions, not anymore, VAR is great but it is implemented incorrectly in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 13:45

      Grover replied:
      If VAR was great we wouldn't be having this conversation every single week about multiple bad VAR decisions

  • Comment posted by offstdaf, today at 12:43

    Seems to me that some poor referees have had their careers extended by being put in charge of VAR.

  • Comment posted by H in Northumbria, today at 13:08

    It is not VAR, it is the handball rule which is wrong. Saying that accidental handball that allows a teammate to score is OK but when it allows you to score it is not, is crazy. It is either accidental or it isn't. The law has become ridiculous and needs changing.

    • Reply posted by 6899Iwasthere, today at 15:00

      6899Iwasthere replied:
      Excellent comment. When it was introduced it had all the hallmarks of a stupid decision. You have to think these things are introduced to "spice up the game" and create interest for the armchair audience. Football has sold its soul. I don,t go anymore.

  • Comment posted by ManchesterMet, today at 12:08

    Football is a fast moving game and so much of refereeing is about interpretation. I'm not sure you can interpret anything from a video screen, especially when it slowed down. Keep the offside help that VAR provides, now it's not about the width of a player's armpit hair, and let refs on the pitch decide the rest. If they aren't sure and it might be game changing, let them use the pitchside monitor

  • Comment posted by kimosabi, today at 12:10

    In terms of fair play and consistency VAR is failing.

  • Comment posted by 1889, today at 12:32

    I'm sorry but now in it's 4th season and the decisions have not improved, surely we have to bin VAR it and it's handlers are useless.

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 12:54

      td62 replied:
      They have improved.. from totally farcical to shocking. I have no idea why the league and the refs just can’t sort it out. Hand balls a joke, some sending offs ridiculous. Alexander Trent got his ankle scrunched, nothing. The 1 mm offside decisions are even more annoying, is it really that accurate?

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 12:13

    VAR WILL MEAN CERTAINTY - NO MORE DISPUTED DECISIONS - stop, you're killing me

    VAR is a showboaty sop to the armchair fans for whom football is a telly thing. What football needs is better refs, but also to accept that refs are fallible but, at least, human - unlike VAR.

    VAR is not a success in the English Moneybags League and I dread its coming to Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Ghavgrim, today at 13:45

      Ghavgrim replied:
      VAR isn't human? Who do you think is watching the replays.....SKYNET?

  • Comment posted by NoAgenda, today at 12:28

    Although in the Eng v USA Lionesses match. VAR was spot on. 3 correct calls although USA offside was very close!

    • Reply posted by td62, today at 13:02

      td62 replied:
      ?. England Penalty really soft, USA offside ruled out a lovely entertaining goal, for 1mm? USA penalty decision a shocker and rightly overruled, although I think anyone one in the world could have given that, so no credit really. The ladies are learning well from the men on penalties, slightest touch and fall over.

