Julen Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla after a 4-2 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has flown to Spain for talks with Julen Lopetegui over the vacant manager's job.

Lopetegui is Wolves' number one candidate having impressed the club's hierarchy when they first spoke to him about becoming their manager in 2016.

The 56-year-old's sacking by Sevilla last week means he is available should he want the job.

The former Spain coach is interested but his situation is complicated as his father is not in the best of health.

Shi wanted to meet Lopetegui in person and felt it was better for the talks to be held in Spain.

Academy coaches Steve Davis and James Collins were in charge for Saturday's defeat at Chelsea and are also set to take training at the start of this week.

Wolves, who are third from bottom of the Premier League, have a crucial game against Nottingham Forest, who are currently bottom, at Molineux on Saturday.