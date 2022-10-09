Galatasaray have added Ridvan Yilmaz, who has struggled with game time since joining Rangers from Besiktas this summer, to a wishlist of January recruits and could move to take the 21-year-old left-back back to his homeland on loan, according to the Takvim outlet. (Takvim via Daily Record) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a January move for France striker Moussa Dembele, who has fallen out of favour at Lyon and for whom Celtic have a 15% sell-on clause, the 26-year-old having previously been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Fulham and Everton. (JeunesFooteux) external-link

Scout Mick Doherty, who left Celtic in July, is being lined up for a reunion with old pal David Moyes at West Ham United. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is baffled by the criticism of Ryan Porteous, describing the centre-half, who has scored in successive games after making his Scotland debut, as one of the best young players in the country and hopes the 23-year-old will sign a contract extension. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone have been urged to retain the services of on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews saying it would be "massive" for the Perth club. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hinted at a tactical rethink ahead of his side's Champions League match against Liverpool. (The Herald) external-link

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to miss their side's Champions League group game against Rangers after being injured during Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen winger Johnny Hayes says he was embarrassed with his side's showing as they were beaten 4-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link