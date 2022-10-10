Last updated on .From the section England

Wiegman won the Uefa Women's Coach of the Year award after guiding England to the Euro 2022 title

England manager Sarina Wiegman has denied she has signed a new contract, but says she feels "very valued" in her role.

Reports suggested Wiegman, who guided the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 title this summer, had agreed a new contract until 2027.

Wiegman's current contract runs until 2025, but the Dutch coach admitted there have been conversations with the Football Association (FA) over a new deal.

"I'm very happy with the contract I have," said Wiegman.

"I feel very valued, we have had conversations, very good ones, and we're all happy. I'm happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy."

Wiegman was appointed England boss in September 2021 and toasted special success by winning Euro 2022 less than a year into the job.

"We have a couple of tournaments to go and it's very comfortable," she added.

"I hope we keep it that way and keep performing well."

The 52-year-old succeeded Phil Neville after previously managing the Netherlands, with whom she won the 2017 European Championships.

After beating world champions USA on Friday, England will face Czech Republic on Tuesday in the second of their international friendlies, having already qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The result against USA means England are now 23 games unbeaten under Wiegman.

"We just try to play well and that's what we do every time," said Wiegman.

"We control what we can control and try to get better all the time.

"We have 10 months to prepare for the World Cup and a chance tomorrow to have another good game."