Macaulay Langstaff scored the winner for Notts County against National League promotion favourites Wrexham earlier this month

National League top scorer Macaulay Langstaff has become the first person to win back-to-back player of the month awards in the competition's history.

The Notts County striker has scored 15 goals in 13 games so far this season.

Langstaff, 25, scored six in four games in September to claim the award, after six in six won him the August honour.

He scored 32 goals in all competitions last term and has continued that fine form with Notts to earn himself the moniker of the 'non-league Haaland'.

Langstaff's awards have come in his first two months in England's fifth tier, having joined County from National League North side Gateshead in the summer.

Notts are top of the National League table after 13 games, having won nine matches and lost just once to date.