Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Ben Acey began his career with Isthmian League South Central side Guernsey FC

Bristol City youngsters Ben Acey and Omar Taylor-Clarke have signed new contracts with the Championship club.

Acey, 18, has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024.

Guernsey-born Acey and fellow islander Tim Ap Sion joined the club's academy from Guernsey FC in May, following a path set by the Robins' England youth international midfielder Alex Scott.

Taylor-Clarke, also 18, has agreed a new two-year deal through to June 2025.