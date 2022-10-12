Pick your Liverpool-Man City combined XI as they prepare for Anfield match
Liverpool play Manchester City this Sunday in a strange position - with 13 points between the usual title rivals already.
So we would like to know who you would pick, right now, in a combined XI of the two sides.
When we asked this question for the Community Shield in the summer, you picked seven Liverpool players - but times have surely changed?
City's Erling Haaland was the fourth most picked player then, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fifth. We suspect there might be more of a gap between them now.
