Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool play Manchester City this Sunday in a strange position - with 13 points between the usual title rivals already.

So we would like to know who you would pick, right now, in a combined XI of the two sides.

When we asked this question for the Community Shield in the summer, you picked seven Liverpool players - but times have surely changed?

City's Erling Haaland was the fourth most picked player then, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold fifth. We suspect there might be more of a gap between them now.

Pick your team here and share with your friends.