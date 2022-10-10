Close menu
Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00BenficaBenfica
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris St-Germain v Benfica: Lionel Messi ruled out for hosts in Group H tie

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored in the reverse fixture in Portugal

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris St-Germain's Champions League fixture with Benfica on Tuesday with a calf injury.

Messi, 35, scored in the reverse fixture in Portugal last week before being withdrawn late on.

The Argentina forward also missed Saturday's Ligue 1 draw against Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

PSG top Group H on seven points, level with Benfica, with Juventus third.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches are also set to miss the fixture for the hosts at Parc des Princes.

Top Stories