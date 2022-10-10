Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Luis Diaz is expected to miss Liverpool's 10 remaining fixtures before the break for the World Cup

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is expected to be sidelined until December after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

The Colombia international, 25, had a scan on Monday and does not require surgery but will not play for the Reds again until after the World Cup.

The Reds are due to play 10 matches before England's elite clubs break for the tournament on 13 November.

Liverpool return to action with a trip to Aston Villa on 26 December.

Diaz, who has been one of Liverpool's better performers in a disappointing start to the campaign, left Emirates Stadium on crutches wearing a knee brace having limped off shortly before the break after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey landed on his knee.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also withdrawn at half-time after sustaining an ankle problem with manager Jurgen Klopp saying that it did not "look good for both".

Liverpool travel to Rangers on Wednesday in the Champions League (20:00 BST) and then host champions Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30).