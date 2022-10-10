Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Rowberry waves to the Rodney Parade crowd before Saturday's loss to Rochdale

Newport County have sacked manager James Rowberry following their disappointing start to the season.

The Exiles are 18th in the League Two table after 13 games, just three points above the relegation zone.

Newport lost at home to bottom side Rochdale last Saturday, an eighth defeat of the campaign.

With assistant manager Carl Serrant also leaving, sporting director Darren Kelly will take charge of Saturday's match at Crawley Town.

Former Cardiff City assistant coach Rowberry was appointed Newport boss in October 2021, with the Exiles finishing his first season in 11th place.

They had been in promotion contention for much of the campaign but fell away at the end and did not even make the play-offs.

That form has carried on into this season, with Rowberry overseeing only three wins from 13 League Two fixtures.

In a statement, Newport said: "The board of directors has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve James and Carl of their duties.

"The board wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to James for his work, passion, and commitment since joining the club last October, and to Carl for his efforts since his appointment in February of this year.

"We wish them every success in their future careers, and they will always be welcome at Rodney Parade.

"The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new first team manager."