Phil Parkinson has also managed Hull City, Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has been named September's National League manager of the month.

The Dragons were unbeaten in September, scoring 15 goals.

"I'm pleased to have won the manager of the month award for September. It's a team effort, not just on the pitch but from all the staff off it as well," he said.

"We're pleased with our points return after 13 games. We're nine points clear than at the same stage last season."