James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe are both fit for Wednesday's game

Kemar Roofe is back in Rangers' match-day squad for the first time since May as Dundee visit Ibrox in Wednesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

The 29-year-old Jamaica striker has been on the sidelines since picking up an injury in the Europa League final.

Championship side Dundee are rank outsiders going into the tie.

Home manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says he will "need to rotate" his squad "because we have lost some players in the last weeks through injury".

The Dutchman stressed that, despite a "demanding schedule", the League Cup remains a key competition for Rangers - and for him personally considering it was the first trophy he won as an Ibrox player back in 1998.

"It's silverware and it's a trophy we can win, so for me, it's a very important domestic cup competition," Van Bronckhorst said.

"But we need to balance the load of the players. The squad is smaller than we want because of the injuries we have and we have to be smart."

Midfielder John Lundstram this week revealed that confidence had been low following last Wednesday's 7-1 Champions League thumping at home to Liverpool.

Van Bronckhorst described that as "normal" and was pleased that his side had bounced back with a 2-1 win away to Motherwell on Sunday that keeps them two points behind Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

Dundee, meanwhile, beat Ayr United 2-1 on Saturday to draw level with the second tier's third-top visitors and have now lost just once in five outings.

The Dark Blues are one of only two non-Premiership sides left in the competition, but manager Gary Bowyer says he is not "taking the players on a jolly boys' outing", in reference to a term of enjoyment associated with the popular BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, as he seeks a cup upset.

"If I didn't think it is possible, I wouldn't be going," he told Radio Tay. "At night, under the lights, a two-horse race, anything can happen.

"We know we have to be really at it, we have to be really organised, we have to ride our luck and capitalise on any opportunities that come our way and hopefully we also have a few Rangers players on an off night."

Team news

While Roofe is likely to start on the bench at Ibrox against Dundee, Alex Lowry made his return from injury playing for the B team on Tuesday as Van Bronckhorst wanted to guarantee the 19-year-old midfielder playing time.

The Rangers manager played down suggestions that captain and right-back James Tavernier is carrying an injury.

However, he remains without midfielders Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, Glen Kamara and Ianis Hagi along with central defenders Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Filip Helander.

French forward Derick Osei, signed from AFC Wimbledon earlier in the month, is in contention for a debut with Cillian Sheridan a doubt with a hamstring problem after being substituted at half time on Saturday.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is unable to play against his parent club.

Match stats

Rangers lost heavily at Ibrox to Napoli and Liverpool in the Champions League but have won eight consecutive domestic home games since losing to Celtic in April.

Dundee have lost 14 times in succession at Ibrox since a 2-0 Premiership win in March 2001, conceding 44 goals and scoring just four.

Rangers have won their latest five meetings with Dundee since a 1-1 draw at Dens Park in December 2018 and are unbeaten in eight since a 2-1 defeat there in November 2017.

Dundee have won the League Cup three times, last lifting the trophy in 1973.

Rangers have lifted the League Cup a record 27 times but not since 2011.

Dundee lost in the quarter-finals last season at home to St Johnstone, while Rangers were beaten in the semi-finals by Hibernian.

The two sides last met in the League Cup at the quarter-final stage in 2009, when Rangers won 3-1 at Dens Park on their way to beating St Mirren in the final.

Dundee last reached the semi-finals in 2004, when they lost to eventual winners Livingston after beating Heart of Midlothian.

Greenock Morton were the last non-Premiership team to reach the semi-finals, when they beat Dundee United before losing to Aberdeen in 2016.