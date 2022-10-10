Close menu

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw

Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form.

Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

While Villa are unbeaten in four, they have managed just seven goals from their nine top-flight matches so far.

"The important thing is how I get this team to be more potent," Villa boss Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"[For] Effort and application a lot of our play is OK until you get to a certain point. But look around the dressing room and you see [Philippe] Coutinho, [Emiliano] Buendia, [Ollie] Watkins, [Danny] Ings and [Leon] Bailey will be back soon.

"I need these players to step up and provide big moments and go and be headline writers for us."

Against Forest, Villa were reliant upon 37-year-old Ashley Young's superb strike to earn them a draw in an encounter where they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities despite having more than 60% possession.

Of their 12 efforts on goal, Watkins was the only other Villa player besides Young to find the target, and they rarely looked like adding to their tally from their 27 touches in the Forest penalty area.

"I don't think there was too much wrong with the performance up to a certain point," Gerrard added.

"It was a fantastic strike and it was one of a few moments of quality in the final third. Ashley [Young] is leading by example for us at the moment and we are really pleased with him.

"We are grinding at the moment. We are close to turning draws into wins, but to do that we need big players to step forward for us and give us a little more quality in the last bit of our play. In the last couple of games we are going away frustrated."

Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins (right) is Aston Villa's joint top scorer in the league with one goal this term

Coutinho woes epitomise Villa struggles

A victory over Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday (14:00 BST) would undoubtedly raise morale and help change the narrative around the club, with Gerrard's future coming under increased scrutiny.

Gerrard, who was appointed Villa boss in November 2021, has seen his side win just one of their past 10 away Premier League matches and they are winless in six on the road.

The struggles of former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho epitomise Villa's situation.

The Brazilian scored five times last term after joining the club initially on loan in January, but his contributions have tailed off significantly.

In a season where expectations were running high he has failed to register a goal, and has found himself relegated to the substitutes' bench several times.

"Coutinho has been a nightmare for Gerrard - he has hung his hat on him and he hasn't performed," said former England forward Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There's greater expectation and Villa fans thought the club would be further down the line."

Former Aston Villa assistant manager Roy Keane added on Sky Sports: "If Gerrard gets to January and these players are not producing, does he have to change them?

"I could not believe how bad Villa's attacking players were. They have quality but it's the lack of quality to try something. They lacked the bottle to try and hurt Forest - that comes down to the players.

"Gerrard has to be under pressure because they are not winning games, and they have a tough run of games. That is not good enough for a club like Aston Villa."

Also speaking on Sky Sports, Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate Jamie Carragher added: "On paper they have four or five good attacking players. Coutinho is a shadow of his former self, he is a million miles from what he was. He looks like a five-a-side player, the pitch looks too big for him. The game looks too quick, the other players too powerful.

"Villa look like a very organised team but are they waiting for someone to bring that moment of brilliance."

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 00:58

    Villa are 3 points off 8th. We're not even in double figures for games played yet. This hounding out of managers for headlines is pathetic.

    If the style of football is the reason, then fair enough; which begs the question, who do Villa fans want/expect?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:56

    Soooo........when is he going to become liverpool manager then?

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 00:52

    Pressure? He's one point behind Liverpool, Everton and West Ham. 1 point.

    Villa have some top players yet to come back, if Gerrard can keep them near any of those teams in the meantime he's doing OK.

    I'm guessing the media expected him to come in and get Villa to the top like he did with Rangers? 8th to 14th in May is good going for Villa with their squad, try and be realistic.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:56

      Elvis replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:46

    Coutinho is one of the most overrated players I've seen.

    If he was English and called Phil Coutin, he'd probably have been a squad player at Liverpool before moving on to Crystal Palace or Fulham.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:56

      margaret replied:
      And there goes the ravings of a typical Villa supporter, who 4 months ago was chanting his name in hysterical admiration 😤

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 00:43

    Without Beale he hasn't a clue, sacked before xmas

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:57

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 00:42

    Every Villa fan is looking forward to the same headline.

    Time is up for Remi Gerrarde.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:57

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:41

    GIVE THE LAD TIME PLEASE! he's a legend already so he will be a legendary manager. he worked miracles at rangers and he will do the same with villa

    • Reply posted by JazzyJon, today at 00:44

      JazzyJon replied:
      He won a two horse race with Rangers and without him they made Europa League final. He's attrocious and Villa need to sack him tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Spurs2407, today at 00:36

    If Gerrard was not in charge, the media would take no notice of Villa. Absolutely no disrespect intended or felt, but Villa finishing 12th for example, would be a good season right now. But because Gerrard is there, apparently this means they should be a Top 8 team. Why should Villa be expected to finish above 12th to 14th? They're only just back in the top flight, give them time.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:40

      Elvis replied:
      "Top 8"? There is no such thing as a "top 8 team". Either you're top or you're not

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 00:34

    He is clearly the worst manager the Premier League has ever seen. The amount of quality in that Villa squad they should be challenging for Europe not fighting relegation.

    Yes, he won stuff in Scotland but winning the league with Ranger or Celtic is no better achievement than beating a dog at snooker.

    Villa need to sack him before they find themselves in serious trouble.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:41

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by TiKi, today at 00:33

    Well Gerrard done well in the Mickey Mouse Scottish Premiership maybe he should go back there

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:35

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 00:33

    Ha ha poor old slippy G....

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:36

      Elvis replied:
      Slippy G?

  • Comment posted by Paul Simpson, today at 00:33

    Gerrard is awful in every single way possible. None of the fans care about grinding out results we just want him gone and replaced with someone who has a clue.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:36

      Elvis replied:
      Like yourself, perhaps?

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 00:33

    Villa was by far and away playing very good football under Dean Smith.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:34

      Dad replied:
      7-2 win is a good example.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 00:31

    Taxi for Gerrard....

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:36

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by Virtual van Dijk, today at 00:31

    Still remember what a "statement of intent" Coutinho was supposed to be. Face it, he would not have ended up at Villa if he was still any good. Simple as.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:37

      Elvis replied:
      "Simple as" what?

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 00:29

    Gerrard out of his depth, should have worked his way up to this level.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 00:37

      Elvis replied:
      Hand in your CV

  • Comment posted by 2D, today at 00:26

    Villa players aren’t worth the money they’re taking in wages

    They don’t play for the badge nor the manager

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 00:24

    Just the latest manager media want to force out,i'm just grateful Villa gave us Mick Beale

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 00:24

    I'm not sure what Villa fans expect. A mid table finish around 9th or 10th is what they should expect, and there's no reason to suggest they won't do it. Instead and Watkins are not wearing their shooting boots, but once they find their laces they will score goals and turn these type of draws into wins

    • Reply posted by Jonoridge, today at 00:28

      Jonoridge replied:
      I will be amazed if Villa finishes 9th or 10th under Gerrard. There's no pattern of play, and the coaching is awful.

  • Comment posted by Villafred, today at 00:22

    What we need is a decent manager who knows what tactics are.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:28

      margaret replied:
      That's rubbish, Stevie Gee is a genius compared to Southgate

