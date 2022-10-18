Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1467124121225
2Sheff Utd1474324131125
3Norwich147342115624
4QPR147342016424
5Blackburn158071817124
6Reading147161520-522
7Luton145631914521
8Swansea146351720-321
9Sunderland145541914520
10Watford145541917220
11Millwall146261718-120
12Birmingham145451412219
13Stoke145451717019
14Preston15474810-219
15Wigan145451518-319
16Rotherham134631513218
17Bristol City155372324-118
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom142841918114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield133281621-511
24Coventry11245914-510
