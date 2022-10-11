Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sevilla have been ordered to pay Manchester City for damage to their team bus caused by the Spanish club's fans before a Champions League game.

Sevilla have also been fined 5,000 euros (£4,392) by Uefa for the incident before their match on 6 September.

Borussia Dortmund have been fined the same amount for damage to Etihad Stadium caused by their fans during their Group G match on 14 September.

Dortmund have also been ordered to contact City for the settlement costs.

The German club and Danish side FC Copenhagen have each been fined £35,000 after trouble broke out between the two sets of supporters during their Champions League game on 6 September.

Dortmund were also issued with a partial stadium closure for one European game, suspended for two years. Copenhagen were given a one-game ban for away supporters, suspended for one year.

Elsewhere, Italian side Napoli were fined a total of £14,000 for the blocking of public passageways and the use of a laser pen by their fans during their 4-1 win over Liverpool on 7 September.

Dinamo Zagreb and Sporting Lisbon were fined for the behaviour of their fans, which included the lighting of fireworks, in games against Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

In the Europa League, Arsenal have been fined £4,392 for a pitch invasion during their match at FC Zurich on 8 September.

The Swiss side were fined a total of £20,415 for the blocking of public passageways and lighting of fireworks.