Celtic players wore black armbands in Warsaw, but a fans' banner has led to a sanction

Celtic have been fined more than £13,000 by Uefa after fans displayed an offensive anti-monarchy banner during their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw last month.

The banner was held up by a section of fans six days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Europe's governing body said it was "not fit for a sports event".

Celtic were also fined more than £3,000 for pyrotechnics used before their home match with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been fined almost £13,000 by Uefa after receiving six bookings - two for defender James Sands as he was sent off after 55 minutes - in their Champions League match against Napoli.

Heart of Midlothian were fined £2600 for fans lighting fireworks during their Europa Conference League match at home to Istanbul Basaksehir and more than £2,000 after supporters threw objects on to the pitch against RFS in Latvia.

RFS were fined £3,500 for the improper conduct of their team during the same game.