Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has scored once in 13 Championship appearances for Preston this season

Preston North End striker Troy Parrott has been ruled out until after the World Cup with a knee injury.

The Tottenham loanee, 20, suffered the injury after scoring a late winner at Norwich on Saturday.

"I think the World Cup's come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we've got that break," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"I'm gutted for him because he just scored his first Championship goal."

Republic of Ireland international Parrott won the most recent of his 15 caps against Armenia last month.