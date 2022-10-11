Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Carlos Corberan won 38 of his 102 games in charge at Huddersfield Town

Former Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss.

Bruce was sacked on Monday with the club third bottom of the Championship.

West Brom have vowed to conduct an exhaustive recruitment process as they look to reverse their fortunes.

But they are keen to speak to 39-year-old Spaniard Corberan, who resigned as Terriers boss after guiding them to the Championship play-off final in May.

Huddersfield were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the Wembley decider, missing out on a return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Corberan had been in the job for less than two years, guiding them to a 20th-place finish in his first campaign before taking them to the brink of promotion in his second. He resigned with two years still left on his contract.

One of Marcelo Bielsa's former coaches at Leeds United, Corberan joined Olympiakos in August but was sacked by the Greek club after a disappointing start to the season.

West Brom were one of the pre-season promotion favourites in the Championship, but they sit 22nd in the table - their lowest league position in more than 20 years - having failed to win any of their past eight league games.