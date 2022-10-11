Close menu
Champions League - Group D
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt: Dejan Kulusevski out, Lucas Moura back among substitutes

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tottenham
Tottenham drew 0-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt last week in Germany
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt
Date: 12 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Dejan Kulusevski will not play in Tottenham's Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Lucas Moura is available.

Antonio Conte's side play their fourth of nine matches in October when they host the German side on Wednesday.

Forward Kulusevski injured his hamstring with Sweden last month but is close to a return.

Moura has not played since August because of a tendon injury, but is set to be among the substitutes.

Speaking about Kulusevski, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said: "He's almost ready. He had an MRI scan and that was positive.

"I spoke to the doctors and they said we could have 5% of risk if he played.

"It would be stupid to take the risk and lose him for the rest of the games and I don't want to take any risk as he's an important player."

Dejan Kulusevski
Dejan Kulusevski has missed Tottenham's past three matches

Tottenham, who drew 0-0 in Frankfurt last week, sit second in Group D on four points - the same total as their opponents.

"To play every three days is a big effort," added Conte. "We have to try and manage the situation in the best possible way.

"You know you have to make rotations and at the same time you need to get results otherwise there is a lot of criticism.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, but is yet to score in the 2022-23 Champions League.

"I want to score in every game and I've been disappointed not to score yet," said Kane.

"It's a really important game and we're at a big stage in the group with two home games coming up. We have spoken about how important it is to win."

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League final last season and qualify for the Champions League. They are eighth in the German Bundesliga and lost 3-0 at Bochum on Saturday.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg31203215
2Chelsea31114224
3AC Milan311145-14
4Dinamo Zagreb310224-23

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33007169
2Shakhtar Donetsk31116424
3RB Leipzig310247-33
4Celtic301227-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund32018356
3FC Copenhagen402208-82
4Sevilla301218-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Benfica32105237
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport