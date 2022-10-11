Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tottenham drew 0-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt last week in Germany

Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt Date: 12 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Dejan Kulusevski will not play in Tottenham's Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Lucas Moura is available.

Antonio Conte's side play their fourth of nine matches in October when they host the German side on Wednesday.

Forward Kulusevski injured his hamstring with Sweden last month but is close to a return.

Moura has not played since August because of a tendon injury, but is set to be among the substitutes.

Speaking about Kulusevski, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said: "He's almost ready. He had an MRI scan and that was positive.

"I spoke to the doctors and they said we could have 5% of risk if he played.

"It would be stupid to take the risk and lose him for the rest of the games and I don't want to take any risk as he's an important player."

Dejan Kulusevski has missed Tottenham's past three matches

Tottenham, who drew 0-0 in Frankfurt last week, sit second in Group D on four points - the same total as their opponents.

"To play every three days is a big effort," added Conte. "We have to try and manage the situation in the best possible way.

"You know you have to make rotations and at the same time you need to get results otherwise there is a lot of criticism.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, but is yet to score in the 2022-23 Champions League.

"I want to score in every game and I've been disappointed not to score yet," said Kane.

"It's a really important game and we're at a big stage in the group with two home games coming up. We have spoken about how important it is to win."

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League final last season and qualify for the Champions League. They are eighth in the German Bundesliga and lost 3-0 at Bochum on Saturday.