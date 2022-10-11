Last updated on .From the section Watford

Imran Louza faces a six-game ban if found guilty of spitting

Watford midfielder Imran Louza faces a six-game ban after being charged with spitting at an opponent in the Hornets' 2-1 defeat by Swansea last Wednesday.

The alleged offence happened towards the end of the Championship match, a FA spokesperson said.

The FA has not named the alleged victim but Louza has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

The Moroccan midfielder signed a contract extension at the Hertfordshire club at the end of September.

Ismaila Sarr gave the home side the lead in the first half of last week's fixture before Olivier Ntcham equalised in the 52nd minute.

Ben Cabango's 98th-minute header then completed a dramatic turnaround victory for Swansea.

Spitting carries an automatic suspension of six matches, which would rule Louza, who was making only his second appearance of the season against the Swans because of injury, out of action until Watford face Reading on Tuesday, 8 November.

The Hornets currently sit 12th in the Championship with 17 points from 13 games.

Slaven Bilic replaced Rob Edwards as boss after just 11 games, with the Croat winning his first game 4-0 away at Stoke before two successive defeats.