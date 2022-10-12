Close menu

Refereeing abuse: Your experiences & what you want to see happening

There are about 28,000 referees in England

The strike by Merseyside Youth Football League in protest at referee abuse - and statistics showing 380 bans have been given for attacks on grassroots officials at all ages - has ignited another fierce discussion about the issue.

Both on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, thousands of people have been sharing their experiences and calling for change.

BBC Sport asked for thoughts on the story and got more than 1,100 comments, as well as a further 1,000 submissions.

Here are some of those thoughts, experiences and suggestions for change:

Why I quit refereeing

Rev Dominic Stockford: My worst moment was when a player I had sent off during the game appeared in the referee's changing room after the game. He started ranting and if a non-playing team member hadn't physically dragged him away he would have assaulted me. I was very shaken, slammed the door, and stayed there locked in for over an hour, hoping he would leave. I've since stopped reffing.

Ted Freeman: I refereed at grassroots level for 10 years but quit because of abuse and an attack on me. I could have carried on for another 10 years, but no thank you.

Alex Shaw: I used to referee for a local u12s league. I quit after I got spat at, punched and had my car keyed by parents, all in the same month.

Simon: A player under a false name headbutted an opponent then told me if I dared send him off I was next. Match abandoned, I quit the next day.

Paul Jenkins: I have three sons. Two qualified at young ages. They didn't carry on for long. Less than a season. All down to parents' behaviour.

Ken Spedding: I called time/had enough after 30 years of reffing. I abandoned an under-15s game due to abuse from the coach and got no support from the FA. It's getting worse.

Richard Smith: I hung up my referee's kit in 2018 having qualified (with merit) through the Surrey FA in 2010. It just became too toxic, zero respect.

Tom: I got assaulted refereeing an adults game of football after I had sent off a player for violent conduct. I was in my early 20s. I never reffed again.

Graham Barley: I stopped refereeing four years ago because the abuse was intolerable and the support from the FA virtually non-existent. Things have to change.

Mike Tyas: Referring is such a worthwhile and fulfilling role. I did it for 23 years and loved 95% of it but the abuse finally took its toll and I quit.

Why I continue refereeing

Sam Midwood: After reffing for 10 years, I've had a real insight into how bad the abuse can be, but this has made me more determined to stamp it out.

David: I think behaviour in football has improved massively over my 25-year involvement. Reporting and sanctioning are significantly better.

Myles Harrison: Having been a ref for some 20 years I still enjoy going out every weekend and doing games. It does help that players know you.

Personal experiences of matchdays and refereeing

Andy Stringer: Would the morons who are abusing referees like to take the whistle and do it themselves? NO. Cowards picking on one person is how I see it.

Trevor Mitchell: I am a former referee and assist a youth league mentoring young referees that have been abused in some shape or form. I have been called upon twice so far this season.

Paul Murray: I am stunned that anyone wants to referee anymore. I have seen refs shaking after the threats and intimidation. Managers and parents are the worst. Disgraceful!

Michael Winsor: I refereed at both junior and adult level. I personally didn't have a lot of problems with junior age groups but at adult level there was no respect for the referees, who were, in a lot of cases, treated with contempt. The players need to realise that basically no ref, no game.

Steve Whitewick: I'm a joint manager of a Sunday morning men's team. We instilled a policy of deep respect for all referees, whether we agree with decisions against us or not. The current shortage of referees is not what we want. It has been agreed that any misdemeanours against any referee will be dealt with by a club fine and suspension from the team for two weeks. It hasn't happened yet. We have come up against teams whose discipline has been less than desired and referees are now refusing to officiate their games in future, which affects our team if we are due to play them.

Robin Sidebottom: I am a grassroots referee. The leagues don't care about us, you get no follow up and you never find out what happened to the perpetrators.

Peter Collins: As a grassroots referee, I very nearly quit last year after being attacked. Retention is an issue and won't change until culture changes.

Andrew Laver: I have been a referee since I was 14, just over 30 years ago, my lad is now 17 and is a referee. The abuse has got worse. It is the pro game's fault.

Mike O'Bree: My experience as a referee is the FA fine clubs and ban players sine die [indefinitely], but they play again within five years.

Richard: It's been like it for years. Until somebody gets killed nothing will happen. I have been refereeing for 25 years. There is so little support out there.

Stephen Smith: I am a grassroots referee. I have been spat at, spat on, verbally and physically assaulted. Drastic action is needed.

Carl: Toxic behaviour/abuse from opposition players and parents has resulted in two more parent volunteers resigning from officiating my team.

It's not just a football problem...

John Turner: I have umpired at many school cricket matches and have had to send off a player for abusive behaviour, so the problem is not only football.

Richard Wiggs: I am a qualified cricket umpire - I have given the game up due to breaking up four fights on a cricket pitch last season. Grown men as well.

Mike Fletcher: I'm a rugby referee and I've been lucky enough never to have experienced this kind of violence. However, what little backchat and abuse I've received over the years comes invariably from parents and coaches - in fact the only red card I've ever given was to a coach.

What can be done?

Paul Fieldsend: I saw refereeing as a way to give something back to the game I love when I hung up my boots. I am still registered under the Welsh FA, but I only ref now to help out my local club in Louth, Lincolnshire. Why? Because it's not worth the hassle. If the referees went on strike, including the top-level officials, it would highlight that without these officials there is no football.

Craig Aitken: Having played a lot of football, I would say that a toxic culture of disrespect runs through football at all ages. Referees are human and make mistakes, players make loads of mistakes, but TV only ever focuses on referee mistakes and essentially condones abuse. It is about time teams were deducted points.

Anthony Hancock: It's quite simple, if you abuse a referee you are substituted immediately. It's down to grassroots football managers to explain this before every kick-off and enforce it.

Akif Waseem: I run an under-15s team. If they speak out of turn to the referee, they are subbed off. The standard needs to be set by managers, as we are role models.

Wayne Brennan: I love the idea of the silent weekend and feel this should be brought in permanently for junior football. As a club chairman, I consistently witness unacceptable behaviour on the sidelines.

David Nock: Respect is missing in football. Look at rugby and learn from it. Any backchat on the field is given a 10-metre move penalty. A second offence and a player is sent off for a 10-minute sin-bin. Players 99% of the time just walk off - no complaints.

Steve Grimsley: Ex-referees should be used to help and chaperone young refs.

Paul Turpin: Our club is encouraging our youth players to qualify as referees, to help them support and respect referees when they play.

Gary Sheppard: Ban adults from junior football. Each club provides a welfare officer and that is it. Give refs body cams and award teams bonus points for good behaviour.

Stephen Field: Nothing will change unless the high-profile professional referees back walkouts and leave Premier League matches without officials.

David Waterfield: The clubs have to be banned. We need collective responsibility from coaches, players and parents. Remove FA accreditation for offending clubs and coaches.

Charlie Monck: If you assault an official, you are banned for life. Simple. Officials - and players - must be protected from thugs.

David: Introduce a silent-shopper type model for an assessment of spectators and team behaviour. They should then inform team bans based on abuse.

Ross Hamilton: As an experienced grassroots ref we must encourage younger refs to be brave and abandon matches at an early stage to get the message across.

Stuart Plummer: The problem in grassroots football is the Premier league and TV. Until all players are booked for dissent towards an official it won't stop.

Lee Homan: I managed a sports centre and saw this nonsense weekly. If referees or the league did nothing then I took the right of a home pitch [away from the club]. No pitch, no play.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 16:06

    Mic the refs in the top league.
    Let the captains and the captains only be allowed to talk to the refs. Anyone else - yellow card for descent.
    Move free kicks forward 10 yards if defending players abuse the ref.
    Instant yellow for abusing the ref, even if already on a booking.
    Retrospective bans for such offences as well.

    • Reply posted by Nomorekneelingetc, today at 16:14

      Nomorekneelingetc replied:
      Totally right about having captains being the only ones to talk to refs instead of the petulant ,crowding, screaming and hissy fits from a group.

  • Comment posted by Edale, today at 16:53

    It's very, very, very, easy. Copy rugby. ANY loudness and arguing is a yellow card. Do it again and it's a red. They would soon stop. Just get on with it.

    • Reply posted by Imanp99, today at 16:55

      Imanp99 replied:
      My thoughts exactly

  • Comment posted by fajitas-r-fab, today at 16:37

    The problem is the ref's just stand there and take it. The moment any player shouts at any of the officials, send them off and make it a minimum 5 game ban. As long as the FA back up the officials, it will soon stop.
    Oh, and that goes for the coaching staff as well. And when they are banned they mustn't just be a touchline ban, but a complete stadium ban for the game.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:03

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      The million dollar question is, will the FA have the 'balls' to back up the officials?
      May work in the Championship and below, but don't think the FA would like to see the PL's top superstars banned for any length of time, those players know it, hence the abuse continues and there lies the problem.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:09

    Ridiculous scenes even at under 10s football, parents screaming obscenities at the ref and other parents even coming to blows. No wonder the kids on the pitch are messed up, god knows what these "parents" are telling their children.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:03

      eric replied:
      most of the youth teams have been taking knee for last two seasons and still the refs and their assistants still get abuse, not acceptable, no refs no game

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:46

    We need to penalise abuse hard in the professional game. Send a few players off and it would change almost overnight. Longer term we need to teach kids to respect refs like they do in rugby.

    • Reply posted by Paul - Stourbridge, today at 17:05

      Paul - Stourbridge replied:
      Agree, impose it at the top level and it filters down, you cant do it from the bottom up.

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 16:50

    I used to run the line for my Dad's team, was under 10's and upwards. The amount of abuse I received was amazing, this was about 10 years ago. Parents were so aggressive. Why anyone would take up refereeing is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by diver69, today at 16:37

    A good start would be to begin at the top. If the ref is speaking to a player, they come to him, shut up and show acknowledgement of what has been said. Too often refs chase players who walk away mouthing off. Any player who gets within say a metre of the ref is told to step back and booked if they don't.
    It would be messy for a few games but would reestablish some authority.

  • Comment posted by RealityCheck FC, today at 16:14

    I was being fast tracked and got to Level 4. One guy hit me after his second yellow card and he only got a 6 month ban. It made me think that the FA wasn't really protecting referees so I gave up. I see my former colleagues now officiating in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by pat kelly, today at 16:42

    A couple of seasons ago, I was reffing a under 11's match. A parent approached me at half time, accused me of cheating, went face to face with me and then knocked me unconscious with one punch. The FA issued their club with a £100 fine, police issued the man with a warning and I gave up reffing. All with 10 year olds watching.

    • Reply posted by Will Hay, today at 16:50

      Will Hay replied:
      A warning! Were there no witnesses? The person that assaulted you should have been charged with ABH. Very sorry to hear about this, hope you are keeping well.

  • Comment posted by Wheat Gobbler, today at 16:21

    If you assault someone on the street the police get involved. Why is this different on a football pitch?

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 16:29

      lawman replied:
      It's a contact sport.
      At the moment..

  • Comment posted by Value For Money, today at 16:33

    A ref once said to me (after I passed comment about their ability to make a correct decision) "son, I promise you are going to make more mistakes during this game than I will" - turns out he was right, and I stopped being a smart a**e towards refs.

    • Reply posted by LyndseyB, today at 17:35

      LyndseyB replied:
      And the funny thing is, as a ref, you hate your mistakes more than the players do.

  • Comment posted by paul n, today at 16:40

    filters down from the professional game, the abuse the referees get from highly paid players is mirrored in the amateur game. If a player calls another player a certain name its all over the papers and the dinosaurs at the FA almost burst their colostomy bags but turn a blind eye to players circled around a ref after having a free kick against them.

  • Comment posted by OldGuyChillin, today at 16:14

    The one thing missing is respect! Grass roots see professional footballers doing it and think it is OK. What needs to be done is enforce the respect that they have in both rugby codes, players address the ref as sir and if there is any backchat then off you go into the sin bin, any swearing at ref then it's an early bath. The ref is the manager on that pitch and should be respected as such.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 16:25

      sports fan replied:
      Fed up with people just blaming the players

      Blame the way fans have been raised all this it is okay if he does it is rubbish
      If I see someone being abusive I am adult enough to think that is wrong who ever they are

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 16:58

    I have attended as a manager a referee and supporter at over 600 youth games from u7s to u18s and in all those games I have seen around 15 incidents involving players.However in 90 percent of those games moronic parents have made disgusting comments been fighting or berating the ref And those who think this is some sort of underclass culture are badly mistaken. Its the adults who act like children

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:45

    The thing I noticed in the comments above was how bad the parents are. A lot worse than the children actually playing. The so called adults are just failed players who have never grown up themselves and resort to crime when a referees decision goes against their children’s team. Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. I would ban the parents from the game. The adults are the problem. Ban them.

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 16:35

    The biggest problem is the governing bodies, they do little to support the referees. Until they start banning clubs, coaches and players this will continue. Our current society has created a population who believe it is their right to do and say whatever they like, I'm all for freedom but it comes with responsibility.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 16:49

    In most leagues at grassroots football they use the 10 min sin bin for dissent by word or action I sent a player of for saying to me in an aggressive manner your effin joking referee eff off. Days later after putting my booking in The local fa phoned and asked why I never sin binned the player for dissent, so says it all really the FA are spineless

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:33

    I’ve reffed a few friendlies and that’s it. But what strikes me most is how the refs get their decisions right almost all the time. It’s a tangle of legs, arms and bodies out there and the refs have to see through that fog.

    • Reply posted by Paul - Stourbridge, today at 16:58

      Paul - Stourbridge replied:
      So true as a former parks ref we have a 2D view of the pitch, we dont have the benefit of proper linesmen (club officials normally do this), we cant see the pitch from above, but happily we did not have VAR. Its too easy for those watching on TV to see things which the ref misses as TV shows all angles, the parks ref has one angle.

  • Comment posted by Denis Wray, today at 16:29

    Like Racism this is a society problem, when we stop bashing teachers, the police and parents and teach respect again things will get better. That said football brings it on itself, they change the rules daily so no-one, not even the referees know when a foul is not a foul! Sort that out and you won't be questioned.

    • Reply posted by SPPLOTUS, today at 17:25

      SPPLOTUS replied:
      Totally agree but far too many do gooders out there that protect the guilty not the innocent these days

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 16:58

    Would like to hear what a person who is abusive to refs has to say for themselves.No doubt some who behave like that have read this article and the comments posted.So,come on explain your actions,use a pseudonym if you are too scared to use your real name.
    Now lets wait and see if any of them have the guts to reply.

