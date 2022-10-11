Close menu
Champions League - Group G
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1SevillaSevilla1

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: Jude Bellingham scores again in draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has already played 17 times for England and has scored in all four of the Champions League games he has played in this season

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored again as Borussia Dortmund drew with Sevilla in their Champions League Group G game.

Dortmund would have qualified for the last 16 if they had found a winner.

Bellingham, 19, got his fourth goal in this season's tournament when he volleyed in from Thomas Meunier's cross to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Sevilla had taken an 18th-minute lead through Tanguy Nianzou's header from Ivan Rakitic's flighted free-kick.

The result ensured Manchester City, who drew 0-0 at Copenhagen despite having full-back Sergio Gomez sent off after only 30 minutes, would advance into the knockout stages.

Second-placed Dortmund will join City in the last 16 if they pick up one point from their last two matches. They host Pep Guardiola's side in their next Champions League game on 25 October.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 83'minutes
  • 25Süle
  • 15Hummels
  • 36RotheSubstituted forGuerreiroat 45'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 90mins
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 21MalenSubstituted forReynaat 71'minutes
  • 20ModesteSubstituted forMoukokoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 7Reyna
  • 10T Hazard
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 17Wolf
  • 18Moukoko
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos

Sevilla

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13BonoBooked at 90mins
  • 30CarmonaBooked at 90mins
  • 14Nianzou
  • 23do Nascimento TeixeiraSubstituted forJordánat 90+1'minutes
  • 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 90+1'minutes
  • 6GudeljBooked at 84mins
  • 10Rakitic
  • 19AcuñaSubstituted forTellesat 71'minutes
  • 7Fernández Sáenz de la TorreSubstituted forJanuzajat 59'minutes
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forIscoat 59'minutes
  • 17Lamela

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Telles
  • 5Dolberg
  • 8Jordán
  • 11Januzaj
  • 12Mir
  • 18Delaney
  • 22Isco
  • 24Gómez
  • 29Salas Valiente
  • 31Flores
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic
Attendance:
81,000

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 1.

  3. Booking

    Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Adnan Januzaj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Joan Jordán replaces Marcão because of an injury.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Jesús Navas.

  8. Booking

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    José Ángel Carmona (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Marcão (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  15. Post update

    Isco (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Ángel Carmona (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Isco (Sevilla).

  18. Booking

    Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli3300132119
2Liverpool32015506
3Ajax310268-23
4Rangers300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33007079
2FC Porto310236-33
3B Leverkusen310223-13
4Atl Madrid310225-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea42116247
2RB Salzburg41304316
3AC Milan411247-34
4Dinamo Zagreb411235-24

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid431082610
2RB Leipzig420267-16
3Shakhtar Donetsk41217525
4Celtic401329-71

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City43101111010
2B Dortmund42119457
3Sevilla402229-72
4FC Copenhagen402208-82

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42207438
2Benfica42206338
3Juventus410357-23
4Maccabi Haifa410348-43
View full Champions League tables

