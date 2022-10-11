Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Sevilla 1.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored again as Borussia Dortmund drew with Sevilla in their Champions League Group G game.
Dortmund would have qualified for the last 16 if they had found a winner.
Bellingham, 19, got his fourth goal in this season's tournament when he volleyed in from Thomas Meunier's cross to make it 1-1 in the 35th minute.
Sevilla had taken an 18th-minute lead through Tanguy Nianzou's header from Ivan Rakitic's flighted free-kick.
The result ensured Manchester City, who drew 0-0 at Copenhagen despite having full-back Sergio Gomez sent off after only 30 minutes, would advance into the knockout stages.
Second-placed Dortmund will join City in the last 16 if they pick up one point from their last two matches. They host Pep Guardiola's side in their next Champions League game on 25 October.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 83'minutes
- 25Süle
- 15Hummels
- 36RotheSubstituted forGuerreiroat 45'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 6ÖzcanBooked at 90mins
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 21MalenSubstituted forReynaat 71'minutes
- 20ModesteSubstituted forMoukokoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 7Reyna
- 10T Hazard
- 13Guerreiro
- 17Wolf
- 18Moukoko
- 23Can
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- 44Coulibaly
- 47Papadopoulos
Sevilla
Formation 3-4-3
- 13BonoBooked at 90mins
- 30CarmonaBooked at 90mins
- 14Nianzou
- 23do Nascimento TeixeiraSubstituted forJordánat 90+1'minutes
- 16NavasSubstituted forMontielat 90+1'minutes
- 6GudeljBooked at 84mins
- 10Rakitic
- 19AcuñaSubstituted forTellesat 71'minutes
- 7Fernández Sáenz de la TorreSubstituted forJanuzajat 59'minutes
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forIscoat 59'minutes
- 17Lamela
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Telles
- 5Dolberg
- 8Jordán
- 11Januzaj
- 12Mir
- 18Delaney
- 22Isco
- 24Gómez
- 29Salas Valiente
- 31Flores
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
- Attendance:
- 81,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
