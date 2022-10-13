Conor McDermott scored for Glentoran in their 1-1 draw against Linfield in April

Irish Premiership: Linfield v Glentoran Venue: Windsor Park Date: Friday, 14 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text commentary and in-play goal clips on the BBC Sport website.

Former Glentoran captain Paul Leeman believes there is more pressure on Linfield to win Friday night's Big Two match than there is on his old club.

The Glens go into this season's first meeting between the two Belfast sides six points ahead of the Blues.

David Healy's title holders are in sixth place after seven matches while Glentoran are second, a point behind leaders Larne but with a game in hand.

"It's a huge game for Linfield," Leeman told the Irish League Show.

"They have been a bit indifferent with their form. I think it is a game they will be looking to win, whereas a draw wouldn't be too bad of a result for Glentoran.

"But Glentoran are in superb form and if I was [manager] Mick McDermott I'd be saying 'let's go and take the game to Linfield'."

'Formidable' Glentoran strong in all areas

After a disappointing end to last season, when they finished well off the pace in third position having been on top of the Irish Premiership in February, Glentoran have made an excellent start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Having drawn 0-0 away to Larne - who host Cliftonville on Friday night - on the opening weekend, McDermott's men have won six in a row in the league, scoring 16 and conceding just one.

Linfield, meanwhile, have had a stuttering start to their bid for a fifth consecutive title, losing two and drawing one of their opening seven games as they come to terms with the major disappointment of missing out on qualification for the Europa Conference League group stages after going so close.

David Healy's Linfield have won the Irish Premiership for four consecutive seasons

Leeman, who won four league titles during his playing career at the Oval, was full of praise for their performances so far - especially in defence.

"I think the Glens are looking really solid defensively this season and we know they have got that great attack of Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly, with other options off the bench," he continued.

"People like Shay McCartan are starting to find a bit of form as well. They are looking good in all areas of the park, they are scoring goals and the main thing is they are not conceding - they haven't conceded a goal in eight games.

"When you are not conceding goals and you have got that sort of firepower you are always going to have a chance in games.

"They have had a tremendous start to the season, the new signings have all fitted in pretty well but it is important for Glentoran not to get carried away even though they have started so strongly.

"It's the old cliché, take every game as it comes but the players are focused and, certainly from this season, they look really formidable."

Leeman was joined on the Irish League Show by Glenn Ferguson, the former Linfield striker who is the second highest goalscorer in Irish League history.

Ferguson, currently Head of Youth at Windsor Park, has also been impressed by the Glens' attack, and called on both teams to go into the game with an attacking mindset.

"It is going to be tight, neither team will want to lose, but I just hope that both teams go out trying to win, and don't go out trying not to lose the game," he commented.

"Glentoran have a lot of quality going forward. Defensively last year was their downfall, it cost them a lot of games, but this year they seem to have got that right and have so many options going forward."