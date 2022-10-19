Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Panzo
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 23Dabo
  • 14Sheaf
  • 28Eccles
  • 8Allen
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 3Doyle
  • 9Waghorn
  • 20Kane
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 38Hamer
  • 45Palmer

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 2Baldock
  • 22Doyle
  • 16Norwood
  • 23Osborn
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 4Fleck
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 19Robinson
  • 28McAtee
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn169072017327
2Burnley1467124121225
3Sheff Utd1474324131125
4Luton156632014624
5Norwich157352116524
6QPR147342016424
7Swansea157352022-224
8Preston16574910-122
9Reading157171723-622
10Rotherham145631613321
11Bristol City166372524121
12Sunderland155551916320
13Watford145541917220
14Millwall146261718-120
15Birmingham145451412219
16Stoke155461718-119
17Wigan145451518-319
18Cardiff145361214-218
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom152851920-114
21Hull144281328-1514
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield143291622-611
24Coventry11245914-510
View full Championship table

