Coventry City v Sheffield United

CoventryCoventry City19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Wilson
- 2Panzo
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 23Dabo
- 14Sheaf
- 28Eccles
- 8Allen
- 27Bidwell
- 24Godden
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 3Doyle
- 9Waghorn
- 20Kane
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 38Hamer
- 45Palmer
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 2Baldock
- 22Doyle
- 16Norwood
- 23Osborn
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 29Ndiaye
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 4Fleck
- 7Brewster
- 10Sharp
- 11Khadra
- 19Robinson
- 28McAtee
- 37Amissah
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report to follow.