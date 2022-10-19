Blackpool v Hull City

BlackpoolBlackpool19:45HullHull City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Blackburn
|16
|9
|0
|7
|20
|17
|3
|27
|2
|Burnley
|14
|6
|7
|1
|24
|12
|12
|25
|3
|Sheff Utd
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|13
|11
|25
|4
|Luton
|15
|6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|6
|24
|5
|Norwich
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|16
|5
|24
|6
|QPR
|14
|7
|3
|4
|20
|16
|4
|24
|7
|Swansea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|20
|22
|-2
|24
|8
|Preston
|16
|5
|7
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|22
|9
|Reading
|15
|7
|1
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|22
|10
|Rotherham
|14
|5
|6
|3
|16
|13
|3
|21
|11
|Bristol City
|16
|6
|3
|7
|25
|24
|1
|21
|12
|Sunderland
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|16
|3
|20
|13
|Watford
|14
|5
|5
|4
|19
|17
|2
|20
|14
|Millwall
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|20
|15
|Birmingham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|12
|2
|19
|16
|Stoke
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|18
|-1
|19
|17
|Wigan
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|18
|Cardiff
|14
|5
|3
|6
|12
|14
|-2
|18
|19
|Blackpool
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|20
|West Brom
|15
|2
|8
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|14
|21
|Hull
|14
|4
|2
|8
|13
|28
|-15
|14
|22
|Middlesbrough
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|13
|23
|Huddersfield
|14
|3
|2
|9
|16
|22
|-6
|11
|24
|Coventry
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|10
Tony Adams, former Arsenal and England footballer, opens up about his addiction and recovery
More tough work and fierce rivalry for eye-watering rewards in the glitzy world of real estate...
The enigmatic, compelling and controversial inside story of the world's richest man