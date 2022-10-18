Bournemouth v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's poor form has added to the scrutiny on Ralph Hasenhuttl's position

TEAM NEWS

Ben Pearson has a chance of making Bournemouth's matchday squad for the first time following his recovery from a knee injury.

Interim head coach Gary O'Neil has no new injury concerns, with Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas returning as unused substitutes last weekend.

Southampton are without defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who dislocated his shoulder against West Ham on Sunday.

Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are fitness doubts due to illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am going to do something that no Bournemouth fan wants me to do and predict they will win.

So apologies to them, because that means the Cherries definitely won't win. Bournemouth really should win this one, though.

I thought Southampton were lucky to get a draw against West Ham on Sunday. Saints got an assist off referee Peter Bankes for their first goal and I also agree with Hammers boss David Moyes that his side should have had a penalty.

As for Bournemouth, well their first goal against Fulham on Saturday was absolutely superb. Dominic Solanke seems to be brimming with confidence and Philip Billing has emerged as a key player. They are a real threat.

Maybe I got a bit brainwashed by what their former boss Scott Parker said earlier in the season, about their team being ill-equipped for the Premier League?

At least I got a couple of their results right when he was in charge. Under Gary O'Neil they have proved me wrong every time.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Saints are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Vitality Stadium.

The most recent competitive meeting of these sides was last season's FA Cup quarter-final at the Vitality, won 3-0 by the Saints.

Southampton have lost five of the last seven Premier League games where they opened the scoring. By contrast, both of Bournemouth's wins under Gary O'Neil came after they conceded the opening goal.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth are the Premier League's only unbeaten team since Scott Parker was sacked as their head coach on 27 August, with two wins and four draws.

They can equal the club Premier League record of seven consecutive games unbeaten, set from December 2017 to February 2018.

Bournemouth's two victories in their 14 previous Premier League matches on a Wednesday both came against Chelsea.

Dominic Solanke is one short of 50 league goals for Bournemouth.

Southampton

Saints have won only three of their last 22 Premier League matches, losing 15 times.

It's six defeats in seven league away games for Southampton.

They are on a run of 16 Premier League fixtures without a clean sheet, their joint longest since returning to the top flight in 2012.

Southampton have conceded 249 Premier League goals since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in December 2018 - 30 more than any other club during that period.

