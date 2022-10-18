Brentford v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thiago Silva, 38, has started eight of Chelsea's nine Premier League games this season

TEAM NEWS

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey will be sidelined until after the World Cup after damaging ankle ligaments in training last week.

A hamstring injury is also likely to keep out captain Pontus Jansson until the top flight resumes on 26 December.

Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha remain unavailable.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns, with Thiago Silva fit despite complaining of hamstring tightness after the win at Aston Villa.

Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Reece James are all long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea got over the line against Aston Villa on Sunday but it felt like they had to grind that one out.

I don't really know what to expect from Brentford but they had some of their attacking bite back when they beat Brighton last time out.

Another performance like that should get them something this time too, especially if Chelsea still aren't at their fluent best.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Phoenix singer Thomas Mars

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford, who won 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in April, are vying to claim back-to-back league victories against Chelsea for the first time since 1939.

The respective away side has won the past three meetings, with the Bees' last home win against the Blues coming in 1938.

Brentford

Brentford have won six of their last 10 Premier League home fixtures, earning 20 points in total (D2, L2).

The Bees beat Brighton on Friday despite having just 27.6% possession, the lowest by a winning team in a Premier League game this season.

Ivan Toney has yet to miss a penalty for Brentford, converting each of his 20 spot-kicks for the Bees in all competitions (not including two spot-kicks, both of which he scored, in shoot-outs).

Toney has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games, accounting for 75% of Brentford's total in those matches. Overall, he has netted 30% of their league goals, the highest percentage of any top-flight player in 2022-23 prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Chelsea

Chelsea have claimed five successive victories in all competitions, winning each of the last four without conceding.

Only one of their nine league fixtures this season has come against an opponent currently in the top half of the table prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Graham Potter has won 12 of his last 17 Premier League matches as a head coach, including seven victories out of nine this season.

Mason Mount has been directly involved in four goals in his last two Premier League appearances, scoring two and assisting two - that is one more than he managed his previous 13 games.

Raheem Sterling is one short of 50 Premier League away goals.

