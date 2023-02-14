TEAM NEWS
Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe lack match fitness.
Manager Mikel Arteta could name the same team in a seventh consecutive league match.
Manchester City will continue to assess injury doubt Erling Haaland, boss Pep Guardiola has said.
The striker was withdrawn at half-time on Sunday following a collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
Defender John Stones is still out with a thigh problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal have lost 10 consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against one opponent in their league history.
- Manchester City have won their last six away matches against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates and Highbury combined.
- No team has ever won seven consecutive away fixtures against the Gunners.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have failed to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.
- However, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 13 top-flight home fixtures, winning 11 of those matches.
- They have lost their last eight Premier League games against reigning champions, conceding at least two goals on each occasion.
- The last time the Gunners beat the current top-flight champions was in a 1-0 victory over Leicester in April 2017.
- Each of the last three league goals Arsenal have conceded have been headers - none of the first 15 they let in this season were headers.
- Manchester City are the only side Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has failed to beat as a Premier League manager - he has lost all five meetings with City in the competition, with his team scoring just one goal and conceding 12.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have dropped 13 away points this season (W5, D2, L3), compared to 11 in total last term (W14, D4, L1).
- City have won each of their last 22 Premier League games on a Wednesday, the longest winning run on a specific day of the week in the competition's history.
- Pep Guardiola's team are at risk of losing three consecutive away league fixtures for the first time since July 2020.
- They have only scored six goals in their last nine away games in all competitions.
- Kevin de Bruyne has failed to net in each of his last 13 Manchester City appearances in league and cup.
