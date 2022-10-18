Newcastle United v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Fabian Schar is fit for Newcastle despite being substituted on Sunday due to the recurrence of a foot problem.
Striker Alexander Isak will not play again until after the World Cup finals after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.
Anthony Gordon returns for Everton after serving a one-match ban, while Mason Holgate has overcome a knee injury.
Yerry Mina will not feature because of a calf complaint.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Newcastle were a little unlucky not to win at Old Trafford and they seem to have found a good balance in their team.
Defensively they are sound and they also had a few chances against Manchester United - you can see why they are in the top six, and they probably should have even more points than they do.
Everton have lost their past two games and I can see them struggling here too.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton won eight of nine meetings with Newcastle between 2013 and 2018 but have since beaten the Magpies only twice in eight attempts.
- Newcastle's run of three successive wins in this fixture was ended by a 1-0 away defeat in March this year when Alex Iwobi scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle's solitary defeat in 13 matches in all competitions came in the Premier League at Liverpool in August.
- Fifteen points is their highest tally after 10 games of a Premier League season since 2011-12.
- A 16th Premier League win of 2022 on Wednesday would be their most in a calendar year since 2013.
- Newcastle have the division's best defensive record, conceding nine goals.
- The Magpies have lost just once in their last 15 home league games.
- Kieran Trippier has created more chances than any other defender this season, setting up 22 opportunities, including 14 from set plays.
Everton
- The Toffees have lost 15 of their past 22 Premier League away matches, keeping only one clean sheet.
- It's 17 defeats in 31 league games for Everton in 2022, their worst record in a calendar year since losing 21 times in 2005.
- The Toffees have also not won any of their last six midweek league games.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last three league appearances at St James' Park.
