Evangelos Marinakis owns Nottingham Forest and Greek club Olympiakos

Nottingham Forest have sacked two of the staff that were heavily involved in the summer recruitment that saw 22 players join the club.

Head of recruitment George Syrianos and Andy Scott, the head scout, have both left the City Ground.

Their exits follow Filippo Giraldi's arrival as sporting director last week - but it is understood owner Evangelos Marinakis was part of the decisions.

Forest spent £145m after ending a 23-year absence from the Premier League.

As a result of out-of-contract and loan players leaving - in addition to the increase in quality needed for the top flight - Forest required a significant influx of players following their promotion as Championship play-off winners.

However, with the club second bottom of the Premier League, the quality of the additions is being questioned.

Forest have five points after nine Premier League matches and have picked up only two from their last seven games.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers - who they meet at Molineux on Saturday - have scored fewer than their seven goals and only Leicester have conceded more than their 22.

Despite their difficult start to the campaign, manager Steve Cooper signed a new contract until 2025 on 7 October when the club sat bottom after eight games.

There had been doubts over his future following a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City, but it was decided he would remain in charge.

The appointment of sporting director Giraldi, who spent nine years at Watford, is viewed as an attempt to guide the club through their difficult return to the top flight.