The comment is alleged to have been aimed at Hibs forward Jair Tavares

Hibernian say they are aware of an incident during Tuesday's match against Dundee United where a racist comment was allegedly directed at one of their players from the stands.

They say they have been in contact with the Tannadice club and would "strongly support" a full investigation.

The incident occurred as Hibs striker Jair Tavares went to retrieve the ball from the touchline during the latter stages of the Scottish Premiership match.

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley, who is an equalities and diversity advisor with the Scottish FA, has urged the governing body and the Scottish Professional Football League to take action.

"Look in the mirror and imagine the person looking back at you isn't accepted by some because of the colour of your skin," he said on Twitter as he shared a video of the incident.

In a website statement, Hibs said they "encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual to come forward".